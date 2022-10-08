Economic development was discussed as a cure for many of Athens County’s current problems and the path for a brighter future during a recent candidate forum.
The League of Women Voters of Athens County hosted the Athens County Commissioner candidates at a forum Thursday at the Athens Community Center. The candidates are Alex Burcher, Lenny Eliason and Bill Hayes.
Burcher, the Republican candidate, is a graduate of Tri-County and Nelsonville-York High School. He also has volunteered with the Hocking Scenic Railroad for several years.
Incumbent Eliason, a Democrat, has been a commissioner since 1998. The Ohio University graduate was a business owner for 20 years and has served on numerous boards. If elected to another four-year term, he says he hopes to continue improving Athens County.
Hayes, a graduate at Ohio University, is running as an independent candidate. His job experience is varied, from working as a fiduciary, to driving semi-trucks, to working as a special-project director. He is also a volunteer.
Below are a few of the main topics addressed during the forum. The full forum can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfAthensOhioInfo/videos/845668503481562 . It will also be available on the City of Athens Youtube channel.
{h3}Priorities{/h3}
If elected, each candidate has a different set of top priorities they’ll work on.
Hayes’ top priority would bring more businesses into Athens County. He would also protect the people who already live in this county.
“We can’t allow this county to be gentrified, driving all the permanent residents that make this county what it is away,” he said. “The last thing we have to do is preserve our environment. That’s the thing that will bring a lot to people here.”
Eliason said he’d focus on finishing the projects the county already has under way. He would also work on bringing jobs to the county and focus on economic development.
Tourism, infrastructure and jobs would be Burcher’s priorities. Recruiting new businesses is among the first things he would tackle while in office.
{h3}Broadband{/h3}
Hayes noted that getting broadband to Athens County is a problem because the technology to get good service through the area isn’t available yet.
“If the technology existed, we’d already have it here,” he said.
While the county waits for technology to develop, it can apply for federal funding. High-powered service can be installed at local schools and libraries that provide service to residents, Hayes said.
Eliason said that Spectrum, also known as Charter Communications, bought most of the rights to supply broadband to the county through a Federal Communications Commission auction. The company must supply broadband to the area in two years or it will lose funding.
In the meantime, the county is working to provide funds to providers that will serve other areas, such as Amesville, he said.
Burcher said he recently meet with Marietta and Washington County officials to learn about how they’re implementing broadband.
They have been able to get a lot of funding from the Buckeye Hills Council to provide broadband, he said.
“They’re actually leading the way right now when it comes to broadband services,” Burcher said.
He said he’d work hard on this issue, because it impacts Athens County children.
“I think the county is losing a lot of potential,” Burcher said.
{h3}Drug use{/h3}
The drug-use problem is complicated, the candidates said.
The county must help people get jobs to help solve this problem, Eliason said.
“If we get people jobs and get them to work and they work a full day and work hard, they go home and they’re tired,” he said. “They won’t get into things they shouldn’t get into.”
He also said the county should provide services that help those with substance abuse issues.
Burcher said he would extend the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, not as a punishment scenario, but to give people a safe place to stay while waiting to receive help.
“I also think that we need to look into building more rehabs and centers here,” he said. “… I don’t think people get on drugs because they’re bored. I think people get on drugs because there’s no work here. When we don’t have work, out community destabilizes. I think it just falls down hill from there.”
Hayes believed meaningful jobs would help alleviate some of the drug problem. He also noted the diversion programs.
“That’s one small step in the right direction, but it doesn’t solve the problem,” he said. “… We are animals. If you have a good environment, you’ll have much less desire to escape from that reality. Unfortunately, the only things we can do here on a county level is economic development to try to create more opportunities for them to job they desire.”
{h3}Environment{/h3}
Eliason said the county has been working on its own to reduce its energy consumption and buy electric vehicles to reduce its environmental impact.
“We built our new EMS station for the City of Athens,” he said. “We recently got our first report after its first year of operations. We put more into the grid than we took out. We’re doing our own remodeling and building, and updating your systems like our heating and air-conditioning. We want to try to reduce our consumption.”
He also mentioned that the commissioners have discussed doing carbon sequestration of some kind, but talks are still in the preliminary stages.
Burcher said that while the county has been doing well with looking at ways to be more energy efficient, it also needs to look at ways to save money.
“For example, in the new EMS Station, as most of you know, you have issues with sinkholes,” he said. “I think it’s important that when we’re trying to do these projects, we’re also doing more research first.”
While the county can install solar panels and take up efforts to cut energy usage, it really is up the county residents to take up the issue, Hayes said.
“That’s not going to do much more than just put a drop in the bucket,” he said of the county’s efforts.
Hayes said he would bring higher paying jobs to the area that will allow residents to be able to afford to buy more fuel-efficient vehicles, insulate their homes and take other measures to live more environmentally friendly.
{h3}Land Bank{/h3}
All of the candidates said the Athens County Land Bank has done a lot of good things.
“One of the things, we have a problem with in this county is mobile homes,” Eliason said. “So one of the things we’re looking at in the future is trying to get the Land Bank money to help us take care of those abandoned mobile homes.”
He sees job growth as a way to lessen the need for the Land Bank.
“We want jobs so people are able to pay their taxes, but then you wouldn’t have that problem anymore,” Eliason said. “So eventually, you’d like to see the Land Bank actually almost out of business.”
As a Nelsonville resident, Burcher likes the Land Bank.
“I’ve seen improvement myself with just being a Nelsonville resident,” he said. “There are a lot of rundown properties and trailers in the area. … I would continue working with it. There may be things that might need to be tweaked or worked on.”
Hayes said economic development needs to be spread throughout the county and throughout income brackets.
“There are people who want to work, but they don’t have the desire to work behind a desk,” he said. “They just want a job. We have to find ways to give them jobs that pay enough that they can afford to stay on their property and pay their taxes.”
{h3}Rentals{/h3}
While those living in rentals within villages or cities may have some protections, those in the county do not. The candidates were asked what can the commissioners do to compel landlords to maintain properties.
Burcher said he would sit down with people to discuss the disadvantages of renting a home.
“I think that conversation is going to start with elected officials sitting down with this side and that side and just trying to bring that closure in and sit down and have that conversation,” he said. “That’s what I’m about, having conversations, because if I can’t have a conversation with someone who’s having an issue, then I won’t know about it.”
Hayes said the government can’t interfere with the work of private businesses.
“The biggest thing that I think we can do for the situation, a horrible situation, we need to bring more jobs,” he said.
Eliason said the commissioners have been talking with some of the mayors in the villages about implementing building codes.
