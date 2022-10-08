Commissioner Forum

Alex Burcher (left), Bill Hayes and Lenny Eliason, all candidates for Athens County Commissioner, listen as Adriane Mohlenkamp, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Athens County, speaks Thursday at the Athens Community Center. The nonprofit held a candidate forum for the race, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot. Burcher is a Republican, while Hayes is running as an Independent. Eliason is the Democratic Party’s nominee.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Economic development was discussed as a cure for many of Athens County’s current problems and the path for a brighter future during a recent candidate forum.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.