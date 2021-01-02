The Athens County Commissioners named Teresa Imler to the position of 911 director for the county.
Imler will begin her position on Jan. 1, 2021, a press release states. She was previously serving as dispatch supervisor for Athens County 911.
“We are extremely pleased we have found our new director in-house,” Commissioner Lenny Eliason said in a release. “Teresa has been a valuable member of the 911 department for a long time. We are looking forward to her leadership in her new position.”
Imler has been with the Athens County 911 for 23 years, the release states. She said in the release she looks forward to improving the service for county residents.
“I am grateful to work directly with first responder agencies, the community, and my team of dispatchers to ensure quality emergency response services,” Imler said.
Imler will replace Interim Director Aaron Maynard, who will be returning to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
The County Commissioners expressed thanks to Maynard for his time as director.
