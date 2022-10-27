Athens County Board of Commissioner tentatively awarded $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to the village of Albany for a sewer project.
The board met Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
In August, village officials met with commissioners to discuss their proposed sewer project that extends service to the industrial park on Carpenter Road.
The project would make the park, located near the Ohio University airport, more attractive for businesses looking to relocated there, said Albany Mayor Tim Kirkendall and Neal Reynolds, council president pro tem, at the Aug. 2 meeting. All the services businesses need are at the park, except sewer, Kirkendall said.
A letter will be sent to the village outlining what documentation the federal government requires for the funding and other rules and regulations.
The board also discussed using rescue plan funds to pay for some of the paving related to the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project. However, since most of the projects went out to bid before the funds were available, they can not be used. ARPA funds could be used for the project's phases 6 and 7 since the contract has not been awarded, said board clerk JoAnn Rockhold, who is helping facilitate the awarding of the funds.
The county received approximately $12 million in American Rescue Plan funds and has about $16 million in requests.
In other matters, Jeff Gabriel, building and grounds maintenance supervisor, updated the commissioners on some of the projects that are underway at county facilities.
Workers plan to start repairing wooden window frames and sills throughout the courthouse annex after the Nov. 8 election, Gabriel said. A window has to be replaced at the Board of Elections’ office, which is why they will begin the project after the election.
Some of the renovations will begin in the spring, Gabriel said.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted how some of the repairs, including the work underway to replace concrete in front of the courthouse, has been been deferred for at least 25 years.
He noted that the concrete near the prosecutor’s office has deteriorated and has became a safety hazard, especially during inclement weather. The concrete is being replaced with sandstone. The work is being done by Trimble Brick Landscape Construction, out of Glouster.
“It’s the only place where there is a step down to enter and exit the building,” Adkins said. “With these repairs, you’re not going to step down and fall or trip.”
Rockhold also noted that with the new retaining wall also designed to serve as a bench, visitors will no longer sit in the sidewalk right-of-way.
In regards to repairs at the county treasurer’s office, Gabriel said he was told the county will need a permit to install a new drop ceiling.
Also during the meeting, Ali Redman, with CORSA, talked to commissioners regarding the insurance and the value of property the county owns.
In other matters, commissioners approved a resolution thanking Mike Cooper, retired sanitarian with the Athens City-County Health Department, for his years of service.
The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
