The following individuals were arraigned or sentenced in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas during early December and late November 2020:
Clyde Rutter, 52, of The Plains, was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, for alleged incident that took place on Ohio University's campus on Sept. 19, 2020. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Shannon Wolfe, 33, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for alleged possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 11, 2020. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Cory Estes, 29, of Nelsonville, was charged with failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony, due to his previous conviction in a 2013 case of Gross Sexual Imposition. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
David Matheny, 57, of Stewart, was charged trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony, for allegedly entering a home on Nov. 1, 2020. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Holley Thomas, 31, of Jacksonville, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for alleged possession of methamphetamine. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on her own recognizance with an ankle monitor.
Mark King, 33, of Nelsonville, was charged with escape, a third degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Crystal Smith, 35, of Jacksonville, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fourth degree. The charges stemmed from alleged events that took place on or about June 4, 2020. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Jimmy McDonald Jr., 43, of Nelsonville, was charged with nonsupport or contributing to nonsupport of a dependent, a felony of the fifth degree, for alleged events that took place between Jan. 5, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2019, and based off a previous conviction of nonsupport of dependents in 2008. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Amber Stover, 34, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, for allegedly possessing methamphetamine on or about Jan. 24, 2020. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance. That bond was revoked after Stover failed to appear for pre-trial on Nov. 20, 2020, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. A bond of $5,000 with no ten percent allowed was issued for her upon her arrest.
Virgil Morgan, 23, of Columbus, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, for allegedly having a loaded firearm that was accessible to the operator or passenger of the vehicle on or about Sept. 25, 2020. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Caleb Calhoun, 54, of Rutland, Ohio, was charged with possession of cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree; and possession of LSD, a felony of the fifth degree. The charges stemmed for alleged events on or about Aug. 9, 2019. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Destiny Lanning, 19, of New Marshfield, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, for alleged possession of methamphetamine on or about June 20, 2020. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Kisha Hooper, 24, of New Holland, Ohio, was charged with tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree; and possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. The charges stem from events that allegedly took place on June 13, 2020, in which Hooper attempted to impair the value or availability of evidence for an investigation, and was also allegedly in possession of heroin. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Angela Hubbard, 55, of Coolville, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony; and forgery, also a fifth degree felony, for allegedly using or retaining four checks owned by Philip Swatzel, and allegedlly using the four checks to forge a payment of $1,237.10 for the city of Athens, Ohio University Credit Union, Art Gillum and Holzer Clinic. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
David Lunsford, 58, of Athens, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, for alleged possession of heroin on or about July 21, 2020. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Kalub Hornsby, 31, of Athens, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, for alleged possession of the drug on June 2, 2019. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Jonathon Beamon, 19, of Millfield, was charged with three counts of theft, felonies of the fifth degree; and petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor. The charges stem from an alleged theft of three credit/debit cards owned by Aditya Sahasroabudhe on or about Aug. 14, 2020. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Jerry Christman, 36, of Nelsonville, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The charges stem from alleged possession of heroin and fentanyl on or about May 18, 2020. He entered a plea of innocent and was given a bond of $10,000 without 10 percent allowed.
Sentencings
Amanda Anderson, 38, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, entered a plea of guilty for charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was sentenced to five years of community control.
Mavericc Sheridan, 21, of Jacksonville, was sentenced on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, for alleged possession of the drug on or about July 22, 2018. He entered a plea of guilty to the charge on May 29, 2019, and was sentenced to complete the ACE Diversion program, but was to remain incarcerated until he was transported to the Landing Program on June 6, 2019. He failed to complete the program by failing to maintain consistent contact with the Diversion Office, failing to make consistent monthly payments, non-compliance with the Vivitrol Program, and admittance by Sheridan that he used Methamphetamine on or about Oct. 20, 2020. He was given a bond of $25,000, which was modified to a bond of his own recognizance due to enrollment in Nova Behavioral Health.
