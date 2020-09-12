A series of arraignments have been held in the Athens County Municipal Court by a grand jury during September.
Those arraigned are:
Raymond Peterson, 31, of Columbus, was charged with failure to file annual registration, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Theresa Hartley, 69, o f Athens, was charged with failure to control animal, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $30.
Donald Rowan, 58, of Athens, was charged with failure to control animal, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Tiffany Gammage, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor.
Kayla Randolph, 22, Gahanna, Ohio, driving under suspension and speeding, a minor misdemeanor.
Tara Keaton, 38, of Grove City, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Precious Ross, 36, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Samantha Denney-Cason, of The Plains, was charged with failure to register a dog, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Clifton Joiner, 27, of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Sam Bidawid, 45, of Vinton, Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Chase Munro, 22, of Lexington, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Thi Ngoc, 39, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. They were fined $40.
Scot Brown, 56, of Athens, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $50.
Peter Gutekanst, 54, of Swannanoa, North Carolina, was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $50.
Natasha McClellan, 28, of Glouster, was charged with petty a theft, a first degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor.
Damon Smith, 21, of The Plains, was charged with possession of drug instruments, a second degree misdemeanor.
Francis Lehoe, of Athens, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor; and failure to control an animal, also a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.
Cortney Hively, 22, of Ashton, West Virginia, was charged with driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Fowler, 49, of Dublin, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Zackery May, 22, of Athens, was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Anthony McLaughlin, 20, of Glouster, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seat belt, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.
Jessica Brunton, 36, of Athens, was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor.
Davon Woods, 29, of Orchard Lake, Michigan, was charged with speeding. He was fined $80.
Contance Wyant, 31, of Albany, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $80.
Jessica Powell, 26, of Pomeroy, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Rachel Wehr, 24, of Barnesville, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Mark Vo, 28, of Blacklick, Ohio, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seatbelt, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.
Alyssa Seel, 20, of Columbus, was charged with driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor; and speeding, a minor misdemeanor.
Brian Scott, 54, of Dublin, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.
Laura Magee, 33, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $80.
Tanya Young, 37, of Pomeroy, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Debbie Robinson, 67, of Logan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Kyle Mowery, 36, of Zanesville, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seat belt, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.
Adam Malinowski, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor; and driving while under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor.
Brandon Johns, 42, of Marietta, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Damon Jackson, 42, of Canal Winchester, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.
Andrew Huggins, 39, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Derek Whystell, 39, of Marietta, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Trenton Tanner, 18, of The Plains, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Charles Henson, 29, of Galloway, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Alfred Farrell, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Eric Crooks, 30, of Centerville, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Frederick Colvin Jr., 47, of Junction City, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Charles Simonson, 26, of Athens, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.
Venessa Martin, 57, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
Darrick Hobbs, 20, of Hephzibah, Georgia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Peggy Buck, 49, of Coolville, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seat belt. She was fined $30.
Allen Bischoff, 35, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Steven Bayless, 23, of Chillicothe, was charged with failure to assure a clear distance ahead, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Bert Mundy, 55, of Cary, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Sydney Collins, 27, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $80.
Nicole Pierson, 31, of Dryfork, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.
