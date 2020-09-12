A series of arraignments have been held in the Athens County Municipal Court by a grand jury during September.

Those arraigned are:

Raymond Peterson, 31, of Columbus, was charged with failure to file annual registration, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Theresa Hartley, 69, o f Athens, was charged with failure to control animal, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $30.

Donald Rowan, 58, of Athens, was charged with failure to control animal, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Tiffany Gammage, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor.

Kayla Randolph, 22, Gahanna, Ohio, driving under suspension and speeding, a minor misdemeanor.

Tara Keaton, 38, of Grove City, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Precious Ross, 36, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Samantha Denney-Cason, of The Plains, was charged with failure to register a dog, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Clifton Joiner, 27, of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Sam Bidawid, 45, of Vinton, Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Chase Munro, 22, of Lexington, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Thi Ngoc, 39, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. They were fined $40.

Scot Brown, 56, of Athens, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $50.

Peter Gutekanst, 54, of Swannanoa, North Carolina, was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $50.

Natasha McClellan, 28, of Glouster, was charged with petty a theft, a first degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Damon Smith, 21, of The Plains, was charged with possession of drug instruments, a second degree misdemeanor.

Francis Lehoe, of Athens, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor; and failure to control an animal, also a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.

Cortney Hively, 22, of Ashton, West Virginia, was charged with driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jeffrey Fowler, 49, of Dublin, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Zackery May, 22, of Athens, was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Anthony McLaughlin, 20, of Glouster, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seat belt, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.

Jessica Brunton, 36, of Athens, was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor.

Davon Woods, 29, of Orchard Lake, Michigan, was charged with speeding. He was fined $80.

Contance Wyant, 31, of Albany, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $80.

Jessica Powell, 26, of Pomeroy, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Rachel Wehr, 24, of Barnesville, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Mark Vo, 28, of Blacklick, Ohio, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seatbelt, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.

Alyssa Seel, 20, of Columbus, was charged with driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor; and speeding, a minor misdemeanor.

Brian Scott, 54, of Dublin, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.

Laura Magee, 33, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $80.

Tanya Young, 37, of Pomeroy, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Debbie Robinson, 67, of Logan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Kyle Mowery, 36, of Zanesville, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seat belt, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.

Adam Malinowski, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor; and driving while under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor.

Brandon Johns, 42, of Marietta, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Damon Jackson, 42, of Canal Winchester, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.

Andrew Huggins, 39, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Derek Whystell, 39, of Marietta, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Trenton Tanner, 18, of The Plains, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Charles Henson, 29, of Galloway, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Alfred Farrell, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Eric Crooks, 30, of Centerville, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Frederick Colvin Jr., 47, of Junction City, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Charles Simonson, 26, of Athens, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.

Venessa Martin, 57, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Darrick Hobbs, 20, of Hephzibah, Georgia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Peggy Buck, 49, of Coolville, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seat belt. She was fined $30.

Allen Bischoff, 35, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Steven Bayless, 23, of Chillicothe, was charged with failure to assure a clear distance ahead, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Bert Mundy, 55, of Cary, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Sydney Collins, 27, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $80.

Nicole Pierson, 31, of Dryfork, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Load comments