On Wednesday, July 22, a grand jury meet for the Athens County Court of Common Pleas resulting in the arraignment of ten individuals for felony cases.
Those arraigned are:
Chad Wolfe, 49, of Pomeroy, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony, for attempting to use a bad check; and forgery, also a fifth degree felony, for attempting to write a check for $500 from an individual named Chad Elliott. He entered a plea of innocent was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Sierra Powell, 23, of Athens, was charged with deception to obtain a dangerous drug, a fifth degree felony; and theft of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, for allegedly deceiving Kroger to obtain morphine tablets. She entered a plea of innocent was released on a bond of here own recognizance.
Jaymes Ratliff, 31, of Stockport, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, for alleged possession of methamphetamine in an amount over five times the bulk amount described in Ohio law. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Olivia Kurtz, 20, of Sunbury, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on her own recognizance.
Travis Price, 31, of Athens, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of a drug and/or alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, of alleged possession of methamphetamine; and possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
John Phillips, 45, of Athens, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for allegedly taking a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado from University Off Campus Housing on or about May 11, 2020. He entered a plea of innocent, and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Wyatt Kingsley, 21, of Marion, Ohio, was charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Tina Owsley, 58, of Galion, Ohio, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, a fourth degree felony, while she was within ten years of two convictions out of Licking County Municipal Court, both OVI cases, one that took place in June 2010, and another in June 2016, as well as within ten years of a conviction out of Richland County from Mansfield Municipal Court for another OVI, which took place May 30, 2019; and a second charge of OVI, also a fourth degree felony, for allegedly having over 0.11 grams of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of her urine. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Four cases involving Dustin Hayman, 35, of Athens, were approved for indictment by the Grand Jury. Therefore, in the first case, Hayman was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and for alleged possession of methamphetamine, also a fifth degree felony.
In the second indictment, Hayman was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, for alleged possession of methamphetamine, with specifications on the charge for forfeiture of money in a drug case. Investigators allege Hayman was in possession of $523 in cash. Hayman was additionally charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for alleged possession of oxycodone; possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony; and possession of cocaine, also a fifth degree felony.
In the third indictment, Hayman was charged with having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second degree misdemeanor.
In the fourth indictment, Hayman was charged with aggravated possession of dugs, having been allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
For all four cases, he entered pleas of innocent and was given a $50,000 signature bond before being released on his own recognizance.
George Cloud, 35, of Chauncey, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for alleged possession of methamphetamine. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
