In line with other county offices, the Athens County Common Pleas Court (General and Domestic Relations divisions) will resume normal operating hours effective Monday, May 11. Hearings which are able to be conducted via video conference or telephone will continue to be conducted in such manner, at the discretion of the Judge or Magistrate, in consultation with the attorneys involved. Any persons visiting the courthouse will continue to be required to wear a mask or other face covering. Visitors may also be subject to having their temperature taken. Any persons exhibiting fever or other symptoms of illness will be denied entry to the courthouse.
Strict social distancing guidelines will be implemented and observed in the courtroom, in offices and in public spaces. Cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces will be ongoing.
By court order, the current term of the Athens County Grand Jury has been extended through August, although there are no sessions scheduled at the present time.
The health and safety of the general public continue to be of the utmost importance to the court’s judges, magistrates and staff. The court will continue to evaluate these guidelines on an ongoing basis, informed by the best advice of state and local health officials.
