High in the Sky

Sandwiched between two icons of Athens — the courthouse clock tower and Lady Justice — city employees do general maintenance work the roof of Athens County Courthouse.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

The following individuals have been arraigned by a grand jury in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas during October:

Charles Spears, 35, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

John Billiter, 50, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with theft from a person in a protected class, a second degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Maressa Thompson, 26, of Chauncey, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Billy Azbell, 52, of Newark, Ohio, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, also a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Jimmy Barnhart, 43, of Athens, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

James Howerton, 47, of Shade, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony, and breaking and entering, also a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a $25,000 bond with 10 percent allowed.

Kyla Powell, 38, of Nelsonville, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. She entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $25,000 with no 10 percent allowed.

James Arthur Rupe Jr., 41, of Nelsonville, was charged with two counts of rape, a first degree felony, and one count of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $350,000 with 10 percent allowed.

Catrina Tolley, 35, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Jenna Hall, 24, of Nelsonville, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Hannah Hartwick, 31, of Athens, was charged with possession of heroing, a fourth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Zachary Rowe, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with robbery, a third degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $75,000 with no 10 percent allowed.

Elia Mayles, 32, of Glouster, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Kenneth Congrove, 60, of Trimble, was charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth degree felonies. He entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $50,000 with 10 percent allowed.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com


Load comments