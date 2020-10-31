The following individuals have been arraigned by a grand jury in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas during October:
Charles Spears, 35, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
John Billiter, 50, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with theft from a person in a protected class, a second degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Maressa Thompson, 26, of Chauncey, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Billy Azbell, 52, of Newark, Ohio, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, also a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Jimmy Barnhart, 43, of Athens, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
James Howerton, 47, of Shade, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony, and breaking and entering, also a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a $25,000 bond with 10 percent allowed.
Kyla Powell, 38, of Nelsonville, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. She entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $25,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
James Arthur Rupe Jr., 41, of Nelsonville, was charged with two counts of rape, a first degree felony, and one count of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $350,000 with 10 percent allowed.
Catrina Tolley, 35, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Jenna Hall, 24, of Nelsonville, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Hannah Hartwick, 31, of Athens, was charged with possession of heroing, a fourth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Zachary Rowe, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with robbery, a third degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $75,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Elia Mayles, 32, of Glouster, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Kenneth Congrove, 60, of Trimble, was charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth degree felonies. He entered a plea of innocent and bond was set at $50,000 with 10 percent allowed.
