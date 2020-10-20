High in the Sky

Sandwiched between two icons of Athens — the courthouse clock tower and Lady Justice — city employees do general maintenance work the roof of Athens County Courthouse.

The following individuals have been arraigned by a grand jury in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas during October:

William Tippie, 49, of Coolville, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Joseph Gillispie, 36, of The Plains, was charged with falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license, a fourth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Nicholas Arms, 25, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was charged with burglary, a second degree felony; and grand theft of a Remington 870 owned by Wyatt Kingsley, a third degree felony. Arms entered a plea of innocent to both charges and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Trenton McClintock, 30, of Pomeroy, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent to all charges and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Robert Westerviller, 53, of The Plains, was charged with possession of heroin, a second degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Trudie Gardner, 53, of Glouster, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond her own recognizance.

Harold Hamilton, 56, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Tyler Ball, 25, of Nelsonville, was charged with breaking and entering, grand theft, and vandalism, all felonies of the fourth degree; in addition to possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent to all charges and is currently held on a bond of $50,000 without 10 percent allowed.

Della Burch, 38, of The Plains, was charged with receiving stolen property and forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree; and petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor. She entered a plea of innocent to all charges and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Timothy Reasoner, 40, of New Marshfield, was charged with identity fraud and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. He entered a plea of innocent to both charges and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Derek Jordan, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Jade Collins, 30, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Amanda Seals, 37, of Newark, Ohio, was charged with two counts of intimidation of a victim, witness or attorney in a criminal case, felonies of the third degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Brandon Umbel, 20, of Circleville, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Robert Casey, 21, of Nelsonville, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth degree; and identity fraud, also a felony of the fifth degree. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Edward Morris, 54, of New Marshfield, was charged with domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance.

Summer Bess, 40, of Glouster, was charged with permitting drug abuse, a first degree misdemeanor; possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony; two counts of possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second degree misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while under disability, a first degree misdemeanor. She entered a plea of innocent to all charges and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.

Charles Spears, 45, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance.

John Billiter, 50, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with theft from a person in a protected class, a second degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

Maressa Thompson, 26, of Chauncey, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on her own recognizance.

Billy Azbell, 52, of Newark, Ohio, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.

