The following individuals have been arraigned by a grand jury in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas during October:
William Tippie, 49, of Coolville, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Joseph Gillispie, 36, of The Plains, was charged with falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license, a fourth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Nicholas Arms, 25, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was charged with burglary, a second degree felony; and grand theft of a Remington 870 owned by Wyatt Kingsley, a third degree felony. Arms entered a plea of innocent to both charges and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Trenton McClintock, 30, of Pomeroy, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent to all charges and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Robert Westerviller, 53, of The Plains, was charged with possession of heroin, a second degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Trudie Gardner, 53, of Glouster, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond her own recognizance.
Harold Hamilton, 56, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Tyler Ball, 25, of Nelsonville, was charged with breaking and entering, grand theft, and vandalism, all felonies of the fourth degree; in addition to possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent to all charges and is currently held on a bond of $50,000 without 10 percent allowed.
Della Burch, 38, of The Plains, was charged with receiving stolen property and forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree; and petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor. She entered a plea of innocent to all charges and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Timothy Reasoner, 40, of New Marshfield, was charged with identity fraud and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. He entered a plea of innocent to both charges and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Derek Jordan, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Jade Collins, 30, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Amanda Seals, 37, of Newark, Ohio, was charged with two counts of intimidation of a victim, witness or attorney in a criminal case, felonies of the third degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Brandon Umbel, 20, of Circleville, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Robert Casey, 21, of Nelsonville, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth degree; and identity fraud, also a felony of the fifth degree. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Edward Morris, 54, of New Marshfield, was charged with domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance.
Summer Bess, 40, of Glouster, was charged with permitting drug abuse, a first degree misdemeanor; possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony; two counts of possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second degree misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while under disability, a first degree misdemeanor. She entered a plea of innocent to all charges and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Charles Spears, 45, of Athens, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance.
John Billiter, 50, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with theft from a person in a protected class, a second degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Maressa Thompson, 26, of Chauncey, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on her own recognizance.
Billy Azbell, 52, of Newark, Ohio, was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.