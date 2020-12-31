ATHENS COUNTY – A new executive director has been announced for the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Trustees following the resignation of Paige Alost, who has served in the position since 2006.
Alost resigned to accept the position of Community and Economic Development Educator at Central State University Extension. Under her leadership, the Bureau developed partnerships with numerous programs including The 30 Mile Meal, Ohio’s Windy 9, and Brewed on the Bikeway. Throughout her tenure, Paige showed tremendous collaboration and dedication to the people and places of our region, and nurtured many projects and relationships that will continue to benefit our region into the future.
The Board of Trustees thanked Alost in its announcement of the change.
Replacing her as executive director is Boone Troyer. Troyer has been with the Visitors Bureau since 2018 as the Partnership Engagement manager where he gained valuable experience in tourism, political engagement, and working closely with state, local, and national partners.
“I am honored to be selected for this position. The challenges for the tourism industry will continue to be difficult through the pandemic. However, I feel our staff is up to the challenge. “ Troyer said.
