The following incidents has been listed by Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous as the November 2022 Crimes of the Month.
The Athens Police Department is requesting your information pertaining to a series of crimes which occurred in the city.
Athens City Police and other agencies in Athens County continue to receive reports of catalytic converter theft from individuals and businesses. The Board has approved a cash reward of $1000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) involved in the theft of catalytic converts.
Since early July, 2022, Athens Police have received several reports of stolen motorcycles and motor vehicles within the city of Athens. The Board has approved a cash reward of $2000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) involved in the theft of these vehicles.
Since Sept. 15, 2022, Athens City Police have received reports of damaged and stolen parking meters in the City of Athens. The Board has approved a cash reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) involved in the damage or theft of parking meters.
Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous is offering a cash reward for information on the above crime if that information leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible. *Information on serious misdemeanors will be limited up to a $1000 cash reward.
**Any information that leads to the arrest of an individual responsible for graffiti, the board can authorize up to a $500 cash reward. If you have information on the crimes of the month please call (740) 594 – 3331. If you have information on other crimes you are urged to call or contact crimes solvers and the board will consider the information for a reward. You may also visit our website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or like us on Facebook. Crime Solvers Anonymous needs your information and not your name so that your information can be passed onto the proper authorities.
