Two new leaders were named to guide Athens County Democrats.
Sean Parsons, a music professor at Ohio University and member of the Athens City School Board was elected chair of the Athens County Democrats at a meeting on July 20. He replaces outgoing chair John Haseley.
Athens City Council Member Solveig Spjeldnes was elected vice chair.
“I’m excited to continue the work so many dedicated people have been doing for years,” Parson said in a release issued by the group. “Whether it be women’s rights, public education, labor, voting rights, the environment, health care, or economic issues in our area, Athens County Democrats will continue to fight for what is right for our region.”
As for Spieldnes, said in the release “I’m honored to serve as vice chair for the ACDP and work with Sean, the party leadership and the many wonderful people of Athens County,” she said. “As a team, we have a big opportunity to present our positive party policies and successes and win the trust of voters.”
Parsons also thanked Haseley for his years of service to our community, “John Haseley has been a great leader during his tenure as the party chair. John has been a dedicated servant to the people of Athens County and the State of Ohio.”
County Commissioner Lenny Eliason will continue on in his role as treasurer and George Bain continues on as secretary. Athens City Auditor Kathy Hecht continues as central committee chair and York Township Trustee Tim Warren continues as vice-chair of the Central Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.