A window at the Athens County Democratic Party headquarters on East State Street, Athens, was broken the night of July 3, in what the Athens Police Department calls an act of vandalism.

Athens Police is investigating a case of vandalism — a large front window was broken — at Athens County Democratic Party headquarters on East State Street on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.


  

Miles Layton is region editor of APG-Ohio.

