Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson wants to remind all dog owners in Athens County that Jan. 31 is the last day to purchase 2020 dog licenses without a penalty. Dog licenses can be purchased either at two locations during regular business hours.
The first of those locations is the Athens County Auditor’s Office, located in the Courthouse Annex at 15 S. Court St., Room 330 in Athens. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Athens County Dog Shelter is the second location, operated out of 13333 SR 13 in Millfield. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.
Kennel licenses may only be purchased at the Athens County Auditor’s Office. Individuals must be in the business of professionally breeding dogs for hunting or for sale to qualify for a kennel license. Purchasers of kennel license may be subject to inspection by the Athens County Dog Warden.
Satellite locations have been set up to purchase dog licenses at the following locations during the month of December. Representatives from the Auditor’s office will be available at the following times and locations:
- Every Saturday in January at the Athens County Title Office, 9 a.m. to noon
- Every Wednesday in January at the Athens County Title Office, 10 a.m. to noon
- Every Tuesday in January at Rocky Boots, noon to 2 p.m.
- Every Thursday in January at Athens Walmart, noon to 4 p.m.
- Every Thursday in January at Friendly Paws, 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 10 and 24 at Athens Tractor Supply, 3-5 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 27 at Glouster Family Dollar, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 17 and 31 at Athens Kroger, 4-6 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 13 and 27 at Trimble Kroger, 2-4 p.m.
Athens County Auditor Jill urges you to purchase your dog tags because it may save your dogs’ life, a tagged dog has a higher chance of finding its way home after wandering off.
