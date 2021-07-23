The Athens County Dog Shelter has seen an uptick in animal intakes over the past several weeks including stray pickups, anonymous drop-offs and surrenders.
44 dogs have been taken into the shelter in July with 12 of those being surrenders or nighttime drop-offs. An average of five to six dogs are coming in a day and adoption numbers aren’t keeping up.
Animal shelters across the country are reporting increases in abandoned and surrendered pets as owners begin to go back into their offices with COVID-19 restrictions loosening.
However, Dog Warden Ryan Gillette stated that none of the residents surrendering their animals said outright that the reasoning was due to COVID restrictions lifting.
“We haven’t had anybody specifically that I can recall thats come in and said ‘I need to surrender my dog because I have to go back to work.’ “, said Gillette.
Reasonings such as moving to a residence that doesn’t accept animals and not
being able to afford the necessary care are often cited during surrenders, according to Gillette.
Numbers are climbing at the shelter as back kennels, for animals being held and are not adoptable, are at full capacity and floor kennels of adoptable animals are at 50% capacity. In contrast, capacity sat around 20% throughout the pandemic. Prior to COVID, the shelter averaged 50% capacity.
“Our puppy room is full, our holding room is full and our quarantine room, we’ve had to overflow into that,” explained Gillette. “All of the areas in the back waiting for dogs to be claimed or waiting to go up for adoption are full.”
As the pandemic raged on, shelters, including Athens County Dog Shelter, were reporting low intake numbers. According to Gillette, the amount of calls his office received regarding stray dogs bottomed out during the pandemic.
“We has assumed that when everybody was at home, stores were closed, restaurants were closed, that people were just spending more time at home, more time with their animals, more attention with their animals,” said Gillette. “As opposed to working ten hours a day, coming home, making dinner, not paying attention and you know, dogs run off.”
Numbers dropped so low that it reached a point where there were days that no dogs were at the shelter, something Gillette has never seen before. There weren’t even calls coming in for stray pickups.
Several protocols were altered to accommodate people during the pandemic such as requiring appointments for those interested in adopting. This limited exposure for people and those working in the shelter while also giving them more on-on-one time with the dogs they were considering for adoption.
This practice has had a positive effect on the dogs, according to Gillette, since the dogs become more stressed with increased outsider presence. President of Friends of the Shelter Dogs Marishka Wile stated that the dogs have been much less stressed without all of the traffic. The number of dogs being returned because of adjustment issues has dropped as well.
“It seems to be a better experience for the dog and the potential adopter,” stated Gillette. “The staff being able to give that one individual more personal attention and for them to give the dog more personal attention has been very very helpful.”
The shelter is planning on continuing their appointment-only approach in the future and will keep the hold on walk-ins for now.
All the adoptable dogs at the shelter are listed on pet finder.com. The listings are updated daily and details about the dogs are available. Once a potential companion has been found, the prospective owner can call the shelter and set up an hour long appointment.
