Athens County officially dropped down to Level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday, marked as color orange.
Level 2 is defined as increased exposure and spread. The state advises residents to exercise a high degree of caution. There are four levels on the system, with purple Level 4 being the most extreme. Ohio does not currently have any Level 4 counties.
Before this week, Athens County had sat at Level 3 of the Public Healthy Advisory System since late November 2020.
Over the past two weeks there have been 56 new cases diagnosed in Athens county, with the increase of new cases trending consistently downward in the first week of May.
Neighboring counties to Athens are a mix of yellow and orange, with Vinton, Morgan, and Washington all being yellow Level 1, and Perry, Hocking, and Meigs all orange Level 2.
Levels across the state continue to drop, with the current rate being 147.9 cases per 100,00 in Ohio. Amid the dropping numbers, Gov. Mike DeWine announced changes to COVID-19 testing for nursing homes and congregate care facility staff on Monday, May 3. Employees who have been fully vaccinated will no longer by required to be tested, those who have not received their vaccinations will continue to be tested twice a week.
According to DeWine, the hope is that this measure will encourage unvaccinated employees to take steps towards protecting themselves and the residents they care for.
Another incentive for those yet unvaccinated is a statement from the Centers for Disease Control earlier this week, which announced that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask while outside with small groups. The CDC does still recommend the use of masks in large groups – even for the vaccinated. Though it is not a total lift of masking recommendations, the prospect of being outside with friends and family maskless is sure to be a relief to many.
For those who have not yet received a vaccine, the Athens City-County Health Department is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines at all COVID-19 clinics, either vaccine may be requested. Walk-ins will be welcomed on Thursday, May 13, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union Street. There will also be a clinic on Saturday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the same location.
If you'd like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for another day call the health department at 740-592-4431. If you'd like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through another provider, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.