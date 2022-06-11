Athens County, along with seven communities within its borders, was recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as being Green Power Communities.
Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council Southeast Ohio Community Liaison Erin Stevens introduced herself to the Athens County Board of Commissioners and presented the metal signs recognizing the achievement during Tuesday’s meeting in the Athens County Courthouse Annex.
The county, along with the City of Athens, Amesville, Buchtel, Albany, Chauncey, Jacksonville and Trimble, were among 15 communities in Ohio to receive the national recognition. The award is given to communities that exceed the EPA’s clean-energy purchasing standards.
Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council provides public services to its member communities, public subdivisions, nonprofits/faith-based organizations and other public agencies.
As a council member, Athens County gets 100 percent of its electricity through environmentally-friendly sources. It pays about $0.4558 per kilowatt hour compared to AEP-Ohio’s standard service rate of $0.691 per kilowatt hour, according to current rates.
Of the 36 accounts in SOPEC’s public pricing program, 13 participate in the Athens Solar Fund. The fund, which could help pay for solar panels for Athens County governmental buildings, was $4,148.95 as of April 30, Stevens said.
SOPEC also has a community choice aggregation, which is for residents and small businesses within its member communities. According to SOPEC data, member households will save about $100, or 18%, on their electric bill.
Stevens noted that the City of Athens has a carbon-fee included in their rate, which goes into an account at the Ohio University Credit Union to help the city fund solar panel installation on municipal buildings.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked if the county could charge something similar.
Stevens said she could ask people with her organization to run some numbers, but adding two-tenths of a cent to a rate would add up. She noted that the Athens County Community Grant balance is $69,667.72. She suggested combining the two fund balancing to do a project or pair them with other grant funds.
SOEPC also provided free solar assessments for qualifying small businesses and farms, Stevens said.
Those living in unincorporated areas of Athens County who want information on joining SOPEC can visit sopec-oh.gov/rates/athens-county online.
In other matters, the commissioners receive an annual update from the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Superintendent Kevin Davis noted that the agency recently updated its strategic plan for 2022-2024. One thing he noted was that during 2021, the ACBDD’s revenue was $11,024,307, while its expenditures were $11,377,565.
Davis noted that the Medicaid waiver program, which allows clients to receive in-home care rather than at an assisted-living or rehabilitation facility, is predicted to cause budget issues for the ACBDD for years to come.
The number of Medicaid waivers the agency predicts it will issue will increase, as will the costs associated with the waivers, Davis said.
ACBDD is also experiencing a shortage of direct support professionals, who either work with agencies or as independent providers.
“DSPs provide critical care to the individuals we serve. The staff shortage has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Davis said. “This is putting a strain on our system and having a negative impact on the people we serve.”
The state is working on incentivizing working with a pay-rate increase and reducing waiver costs. Davis noted that if the state approves new rates, even if ACBDD doesn’t agree with those rates, it will still have to comply.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the commission board room, second floor of the Athens County Courthouse annex.
