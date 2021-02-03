A tenth death related to COVID-19 has been reported by the Athens City-County Health Department. The death comes just as Athens County educators are set to receive vaccinations.
The death was reported by the Athens City-County Health Department on Wednesday afternoon. According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, it appears that the death involved a male in the 70-79 age bracket. The death is the first reported COVID-19 related Athens County death in 2021.
Vaccinations are continuing this week in Athens County, with adult staff members in county K-12 schools now eligible under Phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan.
The Health Department announced last week that Athens County school districts were selected to be part of the first wave of K-12 staff vaccinations beginning the week of Feb. 1, stating that the allocation of the vaccine received by the Health Department “should cover all K-12 staffers in Athens County who have expressed interest.”
According to a list from the Ohio Department of Health, Athens County schools chosen for week one of the vaccine distribution for K-12 staffers include: Alexander Local Schools, Athens City Schools, the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Athens-Meigs ESC, Federal Hocking Local Schools, Haugland Learning Center, Nelsonville-York City Schools, Tri-County Career Center and Trimble Local Schools.
Though complete figures have not yet been reported, mid-week confirmations indicate that the vast majority of school staff members show interest in receiving the vaccine.
According to a statement from Supt. Tom Gibbs on the Athens City School District’s website, over 280 of nearly 330 permanent staff members have requested a vaccine, additionally, so have many coaches, substitute teachers and related personnel.
“We have worked with the Athens City-County Health Department, as well as all of the other school districts in Athens County, to come up with a plan for vaccinating all Athens County educators as quickly as possible once doses of the vaccine are available,” Gibbs said. “Additionally, several Athens County Superintendents have advocated to the Governors Office that we are ready to go and would be honored to be the first districts in Ohio to get the vaccine.”
The staff at Nelsonville-York City Schools seem equally as eager to receive the vaccine, with 151 of 172 full-time staff members signing up according to Supt. Rick Edwards.
“We feel pretty confident,” Edwards said. “It seems all positive at this point, they (staff members) all seem excited about it.”
The K-12 staff members qualify for vaccinations this week alongside those aged 70 and older. The Health Department encourage those in that age bracket to reach out to the pharmacies at Kroger or Shrivers, or Hopewell Health Centers to schedule a vaccination time.
The Health Department is currently asking those who have been vaccinated at another provider to notify them to ease the number of people on the list.
“As the availability of vaccine increases in Athens County, the health department is finding that many people being contacted on the COVID-19 interest list are either scheduled to or have already received their vaccine at another provider. If you have been scheduled at another provider or have already received the vaccine, please call the health department to have your name removed from the list,” the Health Department said in a press release.
As of Monday, Feb. 1, the Athens-City County Health Department in collabaration with OhioHealth and Ohio University have administered 1,726 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (856 doses of Moderna and 870 doses of Pfizer). The Health Department is set to provide the second-dose of the vaccine on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Health Department will be closed on Friday, Feb. 5 for a vaccination clinic during which time more than 1,100 educators will be vaccinated at Heritage Hall.
As of print time on Tuesday, there are 4,127 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, with 561 active cases and 3,556 recovered cases. Statewide there are 906,727 total COVID-19 cases and 11,430 deaths.
