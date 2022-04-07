The Athens County Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday at their regularly scheduled meeting with Hocking-Athens-Perrry County Community Action community development coordinator Nathan Simons.
The hearing was to inform the public that Athens County intended to apply to the Ohio Development Services Agency for funding under the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities Program for the year 2022.
“The word is out, this seems to be the last allocation funding year the state is going to put out,” Simons said. “Seems like they are going to follow through with it this year and it’s going away.”
Simons said that just because the allocation program is going away does not mean that other programs are not going away.
“You’ll still have the NRG (Neighborhood Revitalization Grant) program, the critical infrastructure, the residential, the sewer and water program and discretionary programs.”
Simons said all those programs will be available on an open cycle and any county can apply for these programs.
Athens County is eligible fo the CBDG Allocation Program. The allocation amount is not know at this time, but the allocation to Athens County in 2020 was $218,000 and Simons expects it to be in the same ballpark this year.
“The allocation program is a community development and infrastructure improvement program that is available to all all incorporated and unincorporated areas, as well as, community organizations, provided they meet all applicable requirements,” Simons said.
There are three other funding programs that the county is eligible for to secure funding for CDBG projects.
The next program Athens County is eligible for is the CDBG Residential Public Infrastructure Program. The maximum funding for this program is $750,000.
“This is a competitive grant and designed to help small, rural areas that are working to update their water and sanitary sewer systems,” Simons said.
The next program is CDBG Critical Infrastructure Program, which maximum’s funding is $500,000. This is a competitive set-aside bid of the Allocation Program and designed to assist communities with high priority, single component projects such as roads, flood and drainage and other public infrastructure improvements with a high community wide impact.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked Simons if this program could be used to repair and rebuild some of the roads damaged by the sewer project and Simons answered that it could.
The last one Athens County is eligible for is the CDBG Discretionary Program.
“This program provides means to fund worthwhile ‘targets of opportunity’ projects and activities that do not within the structure of existing programs,” Simons said.
CDBG programs can fund a broad range of planning, community improvement and housing related activities. These activities must be designed to primarily benefit low-moderate income persons or aid in the prevention or elimination of slum and blithe.
Athens County will host the Community Development Implementation Strategy Meeting on April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Athens Community Center.
