A combination of factors ranging from the repeal of federal railroad regulations to understaffed trains that are longer and heavier look to be the cause of much of the recent derailments, according to a report from Athens County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Melody Barnhart.
Barnhart gave a presentation to the Athens County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Board President Lenny Eliason said the commissioners will share Barnhart's report with the county's congressional delegation and the state's congressional delegation "to remind them of the changes they have approved and their effects."
Barnhart started her presentation with her analysis of the annual Web Accident Prediction System report for Athens County. Administered by the Federal Railroad Administration, the system generates reports listing public highway-rail intersections for a state, county, city or railroad ranked by predicted collisions per year.
Over a five-year period between 2017 and 2021, the data shows no collisions on public highway-rail crossings in Athens County. The Athens County crossing with the highest chance of a collision is the Ohio 13, Chauncey intersection, which had a collision prediction rate of 0.022321. The next crossing on the list was on Factory Street, in Nelsonville, which received a predicted collision rating of 0.020176.
"It's pretty much a system for predicting what the possibility of having a real emergency in your area would be," Barnhart said of WAPS. "... After I looked at the data, our crossings are currently all at grade, which means that there's a really low risk of there being an incident at that crossing because it's level with the road and it does have the safety features in place."
American Society of Civil Engineers, which does the manual inspections of the nation's railroad tracks, roads, bridges, etc., gave Ohio a "B" out of an A through F scale on its railroad infrastructure.
"Pretty much saying that as Ohio as a whole, the railroad systems and structures are good, but when you dig into it, there's a lot of derailments and things like that," Barnhart said. "It contra-indicates what a letter B rating is."
Barnhart brought up two examples of recent train derailments.
The Muskingham County 100-car derailment happened on Jan 20, while the East Palestine derailment happened on Feb. 3. The derailment in Muskingham County included propane tankers.
"One of the things that they put on the (after-action report) was that out of the hundred cars that there was not hazardous materials or hazardous waste, but propane was on all theses cars," Barnhart said of the reports of the accident. "Even though propane isn't a (U.S. Department of Transportation) identified a hazard, it's still a hazardous material."
In order to use machines to lift the propane tankers and remove them from the scene, the propane was burned off to lighten them, Barnhart said. "And that (information) came out of an after-action report that we received in regards to the EMA response to that. ... (Burning off the propane) wasn't even reported to the EMA. They just discovered it upon driving through. So there was that derailment that they said was based off of just track's alignment."
Another derailment Barnhart looked at occurred on Feb. 28 in Sarasota, Florida. It included 30,000 gallons of propane.
"The after action report showed that the freight was minimally staffed," Barnhart said. "They had to deploy medical services to help in the cleanup ... due to not having the personnel to help support that. And it came in a little less than a month after East Palestine."
Reasons
There are several reasons why derailments are occurring more frequently, Barnhart said. One is that the cost of using long-haul truckers has increased, so more companies are using railroads to transport things.
Also in an effort to cut costs, railroad companies have reduced staffing on trains.
"They don't have the conductor in the front conductor in the back controlling the train," Barnhart said.
The federal Railroad Safety Risk Reduction Program was created in 2015, but has been amended over the years to have less restrictions.
A few of the impacts Barnhart mentioned was an amendment that no longer required the use of the electronically controlled pneumatic brakes on on certain crude oil, ethanol and hazmat trains.
According to Barnhart the electronically controlled brakes applies braking simultaneously across the train rather than by individual car. "It was more of a smooth, consistent stop, and it stops that whole accordion effect."
The regulations removed in 2017, included the implementation of new designs for tank cars that carried crude oil.
"It was going to implement an increase in metal thickness and fire protection for those cars specifically," Barnhart said
Also the way hazardous materials are identified on trains was changed, Barnhart said.
Federal lawmakers are currently re-evaluating the repeal because of the increase in derailments, Barnhart said.
"It's kind of hard to think that the powers within the federal government, when they relaxed rules and regulations, that they really got their thoughts on the public," Commissioner Charlie Adkins said.
"They don't, it's about money and that's pay to play," Eliason said.
Barnhart noted that the study done to support repealing the safety regulation didn't have enough data and information to show the pros and cons or to show the cost benefits or the outcomes.
Elaison noted that it is similar to the automobile industry when federal regulations started requiring manufacturers to install seat belts and airbags.
"Installing those things didn't warrant it," he said of the cost-benefit analysis done at the time. "The outcry has to be so great by the public about these disasters and cause the regulation to happen, because there's never going to be a cost-benefit analysis that will say it's worth putting (that safety measure in). All it takes is a derailment like the last three and people will start taking notice."
Local tracks
On a more local level, railroad companies have implemented flaw detection systems for the tracks.
Barnhart recently went out to part of the county railroad system near Albany. The tracks are near waterways that connect to other rivers and streams in Meigs County, close to its designated water supply.
"These tracks, from just what I assessed and looked at, there's a lot of things that are visually unstable about them that are cause for concern," she said, noting a photograph in the report taken on March 24 of a guard that was washed down onto the side of a slippage that initially supported the tracks.
Rocks in the area have started to wash away from the tracks. Trees and other debris are hanging over the tracks and some trees are growing into the tracks.
"These older trees that grow on the sides of these areas, what happens is the root balls begin to get too big. The ground gets too soft, those trees begin to fall causing the tracks to be unstable, the trees to be unstable. And it can either fall towards the tracks, fall away from the tracks, pulling the tracks with it," Barnhart said.
Local action
To help Athens County's railroad system become safer, Barnhart recommended that the county partners with someone who can assess the tracks.
"It's great that the railroad companies are looking at those crossings, but if a train were to take these tracks in the right conditions with the right blowing of the winds, you could easily topple that train into that river," Barnhart said. "And depending on what's being transported at that time, since it is our only railway, it could instantly get into waterways, into groundwater."
Another thing the county can do is to make sure the communities and first responders are prepared, educated and trained on that do to if a hazardous material spill occurs.
"A lot of the times they're transporting debris from construction sites and those can maintain asbestos and things like that as well," Barnhart said.
The county can also look at mitigating future impacts on the railroad tracks, such as cutting back trees, looking for slippage and making sure rocks and stones are in place.
"Maybe looking into a private entity or something that could come through, who have those certifications that can come through and see those different deficiencies and how to improve those track structures," Barnhart said. "Because again, those are the things that we can control, which is again, the personnel, the training, and the just education experience around those things."
In regards to whether Ohio will enact legislation, Eliason noted that the railroad system is like an interstate highway. The federal government owns the system, but should have an agreement with the state for maintenance.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.