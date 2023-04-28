Athens County Emergency Management Agency is finalizing plans for a functional exercise that will take place on May 6 in Jacksonville.
EMA Director Don Gossel talked to the Athens County Board of Commissioners about his agency during its meeting on April 25.
Gossel noted that the event will start at 10 a.m. and will last about four hours. The scenario will be a train derailment with a toxic spill.
“This is actually growing,” he said of the number of people participating in the training. “I’m pretty excited about it.”
Kanawha River Railroad, which leases local railroad lines from Norfolk Southern, will have a safety team coming to help with the scenario.
“We will actually integrate what their response would be if we did actually have a train derailment, and spill and so on,” Gossel said. “... They’re going to be incorporated into the actual EOC operations.”
The National Weather Service will also work with the group. Gossel said that every hour of the scenario will represent a day.
“Each day will start with a weather pattern transition,” he said. “It’s going to make us go through a lot of elements of whether to shelter in place, whether we evacuate, into the extensiveness that some of these chemicals can cover.”
In other matters, Gossel attended a rail incident response course in West Virginia and is talking with Athens County agencies about bringing it to the county. They need 20 pre-registered students to be able to host the event.
In other matters, EMA is pursuing grants to host courses on incident response for lithium battery emergencies.
“As we’re leaning more towards the electric vehicles, the first responders are going to eventually hit one of those incidents where they’re going to have to respond to those vehicles,” Gossel said. “It’s not the same as your typical combustion engine vehicle to respond to.”
Albany Area Volunteer Fire Department asked for a course in responding to an aircraft accident at the Gordon K. Bush Ohio University Airport, Gossel said.
“They’re seeing more and more increased activity with larger aircrafts coming in, like 30 passengers and so on,” he said of the airport. “ All these trainings can actually be scheduled on the weekend. We’ll actually reach out to a contractor who will do it.”
In other matters, the commissioners approved Gossel’s request to hire a part-time intern who is a Mount Vernon University student studying emergency management.
Gossel will be out of the office starting May 8 for knee-replacement surgery. He is expected to be out for about three weeks. Gossel said he has a plan in place for his absence.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. May 2 in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.