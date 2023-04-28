This is just a drill

A firefighters work the scene of a simulated train derailment in the photo from June 2021. Athens County Emergency Management Agency is planning another exercise featuring a train derailment and chemical spill. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to about 3 p.m. May 6 in Jacksonville. Area fire departments, law enforcement, EMS, and emergency management will get together to test their skills.

 Messenger File photo by John Halley

Athens County Emergency Management Agency is finalizing plans for a functional exercise that will take place on May 6 in Jacksonville.


