Athen County Emergency Management Agency is preparing local first-responding agencies for an upcoming storm predicted to bring high winds and about two inches of snow.
During a meeting with the Board of Commissioners, agency Director Don Gossel said he is concerned that wintry mix has the potential to knock out power to homes throughout the county later this week.
Commissioners Chris Chmiel and Charlie Adkins meet Tuesday in the conference room, on the courthouse annex second floor. Board President Lenny Eliason was not at the meeting.
The weather patten bringing in rain and snow is expected to impact southeastern Ohio late Thursday, Gossel said.
“I think my concern for this storm is there could be a very brief window of transition from rain to freezing rain to snow,” he said. “But I think the freezing rain will be minimal because the cold air is coming in so fast. The snow’s going to be blowing. It’s going to be ugly, and visibility will be poor.”
With the wind gusts predicted to be 35 to 45 miles per hour Friday into early Saturday, Gossel said he is concerned there will be downed trees and power lines.
“We’re going to have people out there in houses with no heat and probably single digit (temperatures), maybe 15- or 20-below with windchills,” he said.
On Tuesday, Ohio University’s Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis predicted wind chills between -15 and -30 on Friday and into Friday night.
To prepare for the storm, Gossel told commissioners he would talk to all the fire departments since they do a lot of the tree-clearing during the storm.
“Exposure is going to be the biggest concern,” he said.
Another concern is traffic accidents. With the nation heading into the holiday season, Athens County residents will want to travel to visit family, Gossel said. While much snow isn't predicted, he said Athens County could see a lot of rain.
“I think it’s going to rain, rain, rain,” Gossel said. “And we’re talking one to two (inches of snow) possibly here. Then, once the front comes through, it clears and dries fast. But I’m gonna say for a four- to five-hour window, (the wind) could be kind of blowing with very minimal visibility. That’s probably going to be Friday for us.”
The EMA website, found at co.athensoh.org/departments/emergency_management_agency/ online, will have updates on weather conditions as they develop.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel asked Gossel whether he thought storm would be a level 2 or 3 snow emergency and Gossel confirmed.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, a level 2 emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it’s necessary to drive should be out. Residents should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.
Level 3 emergency means all roadways are closed to nonemergency personnel. All employees should contact their employers to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on roadways may subject themselves to prosecutions.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office will also post the snow emergency levels online on its Facebook page facebook.com/athenscountysheriff .
