Snow predicted for Dec. 23, 2022

This graphic, provided by the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, shows the National Weather Service's predictions of snow for a storm predicted to arrive late Thursday night and last until Friday.

 Graphic by National Weather Service

Athen County Emergency Management Agency is preparing local first-responding agencies for an upcoming storm predicted to bring high winds and about two inches of snow.


