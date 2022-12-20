Athens County Emergency Management Agency is preparing local first-responding agencies for an upcoming storm predicted to bring high winds and about two inches of snow.
During a meeting with the Board of Commissioners, agency Director Don Gossel said he is concerned that wintry mix has the potential to knock out power to homes throughout the county later this week.
Commissioners Chris Chmiel and Charlie Adkins met Tuesday in the conference room, on the courthouse annex second floor. Board President Lenny Eliason was not at the meeting.
The weather pattern bringing in rain and snow is expected to impact Southeastern Ohio late Thursday, Gossel said.
“I think my concern for this storm is there could be a very brief window of transition from rain to freezing rain to snow,” he said. “But I think the freezing rain will be minimal because the cold air is coming in so fast. The snow’s going to be blowing. It’s going to be ugly, and visibility will be poor.”
On Wednesday, Scalia Laboratory weather observer Cam Cousino said the strong winter system would come into Southeast Ohio Thursday night. It is predicted to bring plenty of precipitation, “which will likely start out as a rain-snow mix and transition to more wintery precipitation when it’s below freezing at nighttime and it more likely to be rain during the day,” he wrote.
Not only will it be very cold, but the region is expected to experience wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour or higher.
Gossel said he is concerned there will be downed trees and power lines.
“We’re going to have people out there in houses with no heat and probably single digit (temperatures), maybe 15- or 20-below with windchills,” he said.
To prepare for the storm, Gossel told commissioners he would talk to all the fire departments since they do a lot of the tree-clearing during a storm.
“Exposure is going to be the biggest concern,” he said.
Another concern is traffic accidents. With the nation heading into the holiday season, Athens County residents will want to travel to visit family, Gossel said. While much snow isn’t predicted, he said Athens County could see a lot of rain.
“I think it’s going to rain, rain, rain,” Gossel said. “And we’re talking one to two (inches of snow) possibly here. Then, once the front comes through, it clears and dries fast. But I’m gonna say for a four- to five-hour window, (the wind) could be kind of blowing with very minimal visibility. That’s probably going to be Friday for us.”
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Wednesday.
According to the Charleston, West Virginia, office, Athens County will begin to see the transition from rain to snow between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday. The snowfall is expected to end between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday.
Besides bringing precipitation into the region Thursday and Friday, low temperatures are predicted to last through Saturday. National Weather Service predicts a gradual warming trend to begin Sunday and continues into the start of the new week.
According to Scalia Laboratory, the high temperature is expected to be 44 degrees, with a low of 9 degrees on Thursday.
On Friday, an 80% chance of snow is predicted, with the high temperature of 16 degrees and a low of 1 degree.
On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 14 degrees and a low near 4 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, with a high near 20 degrees and a low near 4 degrees.
On Monday, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees and a low near 18 degrees.
The Athens County EMA website, found at co.athensoh.org/departments/emergency_management_agency/ online, will provide updates on weather conditions.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel asked Gossel whether he thought the storm would be a level 2 or 3 snow emergency and Gossel confirmed.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, a level 2 emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it’s necessary to drive should be out. Residents should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.
Level 3 emergency means all roadways are closed to nonemergency personnel. All employees should contact their employers to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on roadways may subject themselves to prosecutions.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office will also post the snow emergency levels online on its Facebook page facebook.com/athenscountysheriff .
