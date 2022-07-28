Athens County Board of Commissioners rejected requests that would have had Athens County Emergency Management Agency take over administering the region’s State Homeland Security Program, which gives grants to first-responder groups in 11 counties.
Athens County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Gossel told the board about the request Tuesday during its meeting at courthouse annex, second floor meeting room.
For the past 18 years, Jackson County has administered the program for Region 7, which includes Athens, Meigs, Perry, Hocking, Vinton, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Scioto, Pike and Ross counties.
Both Jackson County EMA and Ohio EMA contacted Gossel’s agency about whether it could take over the grant management. Commissioners would have to approve the transfer of management.
“The ownership would start immediately,” Gossel said. “They know we have the most capability. That is why they reached out to us.”
Jackson County does not want to continue administering the grant, which started in October 2021 and runs through 2024, because they don’t intend to pursue grant funds any further, said Melody Barnhart, deputy director of Athens County EMA.
“It was beneficial for them to administer the grant because they partnered with Hocking, with Wellston HAZMAT Response Team and also with Vinton County,” she said. “Because they had that partnership with them, administering the grant, it made them a little more competitive when it came time to write those projects.”
The current funds — $237,594 — were already allocated to five projects including a foam trailer for Hamden Volunteer Fire Department in Vinton County, Jackson County HAZMAT team equipment for the Wellston Fire Department’s HAZMAT team, Region 7 Water Rescue team equipment and a watercraft, both for Wellston Fire Department, and a decontamination trailer for Gallia County EMA.
A total of $10,288.70 was allotted for grant management and administration while $31,820 is deobligated cybersecurity allocation with Ohio EMA.
Board of Commissioners President Lenny Eliason said Jackson County EMA needs to finish administering the grant.
“They’ve already told you, they’ve got everything they wanted out of this deal and they’re not going forward with anything else. ‘I don’t want to do the paperwork. I want somebody else to do the paperwork for me.’
“You should say, you finish the paperwork and the grant you were contracted to do. … Don’t ask Athens County to come bail you out.”
The grant funding is made available to states via the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. These grants are designed to enhance the capacity of state and local jurisdictions to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from incidents of terrorism involving chemical, biological, nuclear or explosive (CBRNE) weapons and cyberattacks.
The funds go toward projects that have a regional scope, Gossel said.
“They’re meant to be supported as an on-call service,” he said. “So if Athens County needed the Vinton County foam trailer for a great big fire that comes our way. … That’s the whole concept of the grant.”
If Athens County took over administration of the grant, it would have to conduct inventory at the agencies that receive the funds, possibly on a yearly bases. They would also have to look for the equipment, rather than have the agency that wants the grant specify what they wanted,” Barnhart said.
“If we were to pursue it, we do get up to 5% of the grant,” Gossel said, noting that it could be used for equipment and payroll for overtime needed to administer the grant.
In other matters, Gossel said he is still working on securing funding for a new 911/EMA center.
The agency is applying for a grant through Buckeye Hills Regional Council, a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. The grant will be up to $500,000.
“The fact that they’re still asking for details, my opinion, is good because it means it’s still possibly in the running to receive the funds to help for the building project for the 911/EMA building,” he said.
In other matters, Athens County EMA hopes to have the county’s emergency operations plan fulled updated by the end of the year, Gossel said.
The plan contains information for fire and rescue, law enforcement, public works and medical personnel.
Athens County EMA also has several upcoming training exercises. The first one, sponsored by the Athens City-County Health Department will be a recreation of the February ice storm, Gossel said. One exercise is slated in Hocking County on Sept. 1, while another is slated in Athens County on Sept. 26.
The training will include things such as dealing with setting up warming stations for residents to keep warm, icy roads, power outages and first response.
“That’s the type of stuff that’s being tested, because some people got blindsided,” he said.
DECON Training for first-responders is scheduled for Sept. 28-30.
“We’re going to try to get as many of our firefighters, EMS and law enforcement officers there,” Gossel said.
Projected exercises include one for water departments and several Federal Emergency Management Agency classes.
