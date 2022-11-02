Athens County EMS Chief Rick Callebs told the board of commissioners that while a community paramedic may be a practical choice to help care for residents, the biggest obstacle is that insurance and Medicaid don’t traditionally pay for the services.
The board met Tuesday at the county courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
Callebs said he met recently with City of Athens representatives, OhioHealth representatives, Columbus Fire Department medical director and City of Upper Arlington community paramedic coordinator regarding a possible community paramedic program in Athens County.
Community paramedicine “allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services,” according to the Rural Health Information Hub.
“My feeling is it’s a service that needs to be provided, whether we provide it or whether Athens provides it or someone else,” Callebs said. “I think that the ball’s rolling to get that moving.”
While he would like a community paramedic, the biggest obstacle is that traditionally most insurance, Medicare and Medicaid won’t pay for services.
“You’ve got to eat the cost of providing the service, even though in the end, it saves money,” Callebs said.
In his report to the commissioners, there was a list of patients who EMS serves several times throughout the year.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted one patient had 22 calls and asked if EMS responded to most of these patients for the same kind of calls.
Usually they are the same kinds of calls, Callebs said.
“Some of them have some very legitimate medical issues. I don't want to say that everybody on that list is a super-user of EMS for the wrong reasons,” he said. “The ones that are really, really high, (EMS calls) could be because of a medical issue, it could be medical and mental health issues. It could be just a lack of resources. Maybe they don't have someone to take them to the doctor to go to the drug store. …
“Those would be (the cases) where community paramedic comes in,” Callebs continued. “You don't need a $300,000 ambulance that that's gonna generate a $600 bill to take you to get a prescription refilled.”
He noted that OhioHealth is piloting a community paramedic program in Columbus. Funding from OhioHealth or another hospital system are subsidizing it.
“In other cases, the cities or townships are just eating the cost,” Callebs said. “No third-party payers are paying for it. So that was the biggest disappointment from the whole thing. I think everybody (at the meeting) agreed that they need to get in touch with the Legislators and see if they can get that changed.”
Callebs said he saw the possible position as a good opportunity for paramedics who are tired of the daily grind or have a health issue.
“It's a lateral move for them as a paramedic,” he said. “Honestly those are the best people for it, because they've got a community paramedic program. You want somebody that's 15, 20 years into the job that can read through the smoke and see what's what.”
In other matters, the board approved several proclamations.
The first was for Athens County Children Services recognizing November as National Adoption Month.
“Next to reunification, adoption is the next best option for children," said Matthew Starkey, the agency’s public information officer and community events coordinator.
Currently, there are 32 children in Athens County who are in need of being adopted, he said.
Training to become a foster parent usually takes about a year. The agency uses the Binti foster-parent licensing module, Starkey said.
Those who are interested in becoming a foster parent can visit https://family.binti.com/users/signup/athens-county-approvals online for information.
Commissioners also approved a proclamation declaring November Home Health and Hospice Month.
Sara Gore, a community educator with Holzer Home Care, along with several other employees, visited the commissioners to seek approval of the proclamation.
During November, the home care and hospice community honor the nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families they serve.
Holzer has 32 home care patients in Athens County. They have five hospice patients.
The commissioners also approved a proclamation declaring Nov. 3-11 Operation Green Light for Veterans. The effort, supported by the National Association of Counties, ask participants to use a green light for their front porch light to let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported, the NACo website says. https://www.naco.org/resources/operation-green-light-veterans-county-toolkit
As part of the proclamation, the Athens County Courthouse clocktower will be illuminated with a green LED light at night during those nights.
