Athens County Emergency Medical Services responded to an average of 28 to 32 calls a day during 2022, an all-time record, according to Chief Rick Callebs.
He gave a year in review of the agency during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday in the conference room, located on the second floor of the courthouse annex, downtown Athens.
Athens County EMS did a total of 10,856 runs in 2022, 169 more than 2021.
“The includes every type of call that we go on, even the cancels and coverages,” Callebs said.
Medicount, a billing service, is helping Athens County EMS look at its billing to find ways to increase its revenue. In 2022, they billed $4,613,769, but collected $1,960,068.
“It’s pretty normal for EMS, pretty normal for healthcare just in general,” Callebs said.
He noted that the disparity between what is billed and what is collected is pretty normal in health care in general. Medicare and Medicaid account for over half of what EMS bills.
“We could actually lower our rates if we could get 100 percent of what we actually are owed, because we’d have the money coming in,” Callebs said.
Athens County EMS had a budget that is covered by a three levies of a total of 2.5 mills, which account 55% of expenses, while the rest is from patient billing.
“We’d need six or seven mills on the. Ballot if we were going to offer EMS for free,” he said. “And we would have to charge $2,000 a call and be able to collect that to be able to support the EMS system. With just patient billing, it’s really expensive to stand up a 24/7 911 service. … Especially so after COVID with all the price-gouging and everything else that we’ve had to deal with.”
Athens County EMS plans to revisit its special-event billing, Callebs said. Currently, the charge is $75 per hour, a fee that has been in place since the 1990s.
“It’s never changed and it needs to,” Callebs said. “The private services are charging $125 to $135 an hour to offer the same services.”
During the meeting, commissioners authorized the purchase of refrigeration systems for the ambulances. Callebs said some medication must be refrigerated. The units will fit into the ambulances’ existing cabinet systems.
Also during the meeting, Athens County Children Services Executive Director Otis Crockron Jr. asked the county to issue about $9 million in bonds, so the agency can demolish some old buildings and put new buildings in their place. He and BDT Architects and Designers President Don Dispenza talked about the proposed project with commissioners.
The construction would include the demolition of several buildings and the building of two new buildings. One would be for visitation, while the other should be for main services. There will also be some site improvements.
The estimated total cost of the project will be about $11 million. Children Services plans to invest $2 million of its own money into the project, while bond would pay for the rest. The agency would pay the bonds over 20 years.
The commissioners said the auditor has to let them know how much bonds they can issue before moving forward. They expect to know in about a month.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved a contract between Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities and ATCO-Beacon Education Association.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will hold an organizational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday. A regular meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both meetings will be held in the conference room, located on the second-floor of the courthouse annex, downtown Athens.
