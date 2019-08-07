Athens County EMS

Athens County will take a second shot at getting acceptable bids for construction of an Athens replacement station for Athens County Emergency Medical Services.

Last month, the commissioners rejected bids because the lowest bid was just over $2.37 million — while the project estimate was $1.85 million. An acceptable bid cannot exceed 10 percent of the estimate.

At their meeting Wednesday, the county commissioners made some design changes recommended by the project architect to reduce costs. The commissioners also said the cost estimate will be increased.

Changes include: not requiring contractors to pay sales tax on materials purchased in Ohio, as allowed by state law; reducing the parking lot to the code minimum; revising the kitchen layout to eliminate steel beams; revising the metal roofing and siding specification to increase the number of manufacturers available and allow more competition.

The architect had also recommended eliminating one of the garage bays as a cost-saving measure.

County Commissioner Charlie Adkins questioned the wisdom of downsizing the building because it will be used for many years. The commissioners opted not to reduce the size when rebidding it, but first checked with EMS Chief Rick Callebs to see if his budget could handle a project with an estimated cost of $2.2 million. Callebs said that it could, explaining that between $500,000 and $800,000 will be a downpayment on the construction cost, with the rest financed.

