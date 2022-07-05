After being told manufacturing ambulances will take about a year to a year and a half, Athens County EMS Chief Rick Callebs asked the Board of Commissioners for approval Friday to purchasing two new ambulances for 2024.
President Lenny Eliason and Commissioner Charles Adkins approved the purchase during Friday’s meeting. Commissioner Chris Chmiel was absent.
“I spoke with Kevin Workman at RSDP Incorporated, the ambulance manufacturer, and we really need to get in line to get, not the two trucks that we’re already ordered, but the ones for next year in the queue, so that we’re not waiting a year, a year and a half, to actually get an ambulance,” he said.
The manufacturer noted that delays in the supply chain have caused issues with production, Callebs said.
“They’re telling us they’re looking at 15 months as a minimum,” he said. “So if we ordered today, we’re probably going to see that vehicle at the earliest, October or November of 2023, which would be a 2024 vehicle. … If it’s dragging out the way it is now, it’ll probably be in 2024.”
He noted that if production gets back on track, the agency may see the ambulances sooner than expected and it may have to pay for four ambulances in one fiscal year.
The two new ambulances will cost $200,343 each, Callebs said. They will be build on a Ford F-450 platform, which is supposed to have a better brakes and suspension system than the F-350 platform Athens County EMS’ current ambulances are on.
Ford offers a discount, but the manufacturer has not received the exact amount of that discount for the 2024 models, Callebs said. With the discount, each vehicle will cost about $12,000 to $15,000 less than the quoted price.
The ambulances would replace frontline vehicles in Nelsonville and Glouster.
The two ambulances currently in production would replace two trucks at the Athens station. They are expected to arrive in 2023.
Commissioners also approved the renewal of a two-year contract for maintenance on the Stryker power load cot systems used in all the ambulances.
The contract is $32,000 for each year. The last contract was for $30,000 a year on the last three years. Callebs said the increase in cost has to do with the age of the system and needing to replace more worn-out parts.
The system was purchased in late 2012 or early 2013, Callebs said.
“They estimated, at the time, about a 12-year life on that equipment before it had to be replaced,” he said. “What they’re telling us is the 12-year mark is going to be the end of this contract. They want to know what we are going to be replacing it with.”
Athens County EMS already started to look into replacing the power load system, Callebs said.
Adkins talked with Athens County Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler about cleaning a canoe ramp in Guysville along the Hocking River. The ramp has about six to 12 inches of mud on it in some places.
Athens County has a memorandum of understanding with Hocking River Commission regarding maintaining canoe-access ramps. A letter will be sent to HRC regarding the ramps and making sure they are maintained.
Kasler said his department could use its Bobcat to get the mud off the ramp. Adkins said he would talk with the local volunteer fire department to see whether they’d be willing to clean the ramp off after the mud is removed.
Adkins and Athens County Planner Laura Olbers also talked about possibly addressing runoff issues near the ramp. One option presented would be to wait until grand funding for completing the Athens to Belpre bikeway was secured. The county may be able to use part of that funding to address the problem.
The other option would be for Athens County to use its own money to address the problem.
Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the courthouse annex, second floor.
In other matters, the commissioners:
- Approved a new voucher card program for Athens County Children Services. The new program allows the use of a digital debit card that is specific to each child under the agency’s supervision.
- Awarded a bid of $58,100 to McKee Paving LLC, of Nelsonville, for the street improvements in Coolville.
- Approved going into a contract with FreedomLinx LLC for information technology services. The county plans to have a person work Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the cost of $6,200 a week.
- Approved a contact for public defenders for the villages. It will cost $120,000 a year.
- Accepted a donation of a bus from Athens County Schools. It will be given to the sheriff’s office D.A.R.E. program for its annual gift program.
- Tabled requests from the auditor’s office for a new employee. The requests for a credit card and to reimburse the employee for travel and lodging from Ashtabula to Athens were to be given to the prosecutor’s office for further review.
