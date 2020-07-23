The 2020 Athens County Fair was officially canceled last week, but local 4-H participants will still have an opportunity to show their animals. The Athens County Agricultural Society Board of Directors voted Tuesday night to have a “2020 Junior Livestock Fair and Sale Only.”
“Please be patient as all the details are continuing to be worked out,” the Fair Board wrote on the Facebook announcement.
The announcement stated that all shows will continue on the previously scheduled days and participants will trailer in/out the same day. On a participant’s show day, the Board of Directors states that there will be three options:
- Take the animal home
- Send the animal to a packer
- Send the animal to a processor.
“Exhibitors will only be able to send one livestock project to the processor (further details are being worked out),” the Board wrote in the post.
The Board notes that exhibitors will be responsible for cleaning the stalls that they utilize on the fairgrounds or they will risk the possibility of disqualification “and/or other action defined by the board.”
The livestock sale will take place on Friday, Aug 14. The Board states that the details of the sale are still being discussed.
One change from normal fair years is that there will be no camping allowed on the fairgrounds other than those on the Fair Board and others designated by the Board.
The Board stated that a schedule for the Junior Fair is currently being worked on and will be posted on the Athens County Fair Facebook page sometime next week.
“We are continuing to work with the regulations set forth by the Governor and our local health department,” the statement read.
The 2020 Fair was originally set to take place Aug. 7-15. The Board voted to cancel the Fair at a special meeting last Wednesday due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Athens County.
“This something that nobody wants to do on the board,” Jarvis told the Messenger. “Based upon where we are at with this virus we have no choice. We want to keep our kids safe and our community safe.”
There will be another special meeting Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
