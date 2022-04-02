To Karin Bright, the Athens County Food Pantry is a labor of love.
“We truly believe we’re serving our neighbors. These are not clients to us,” Bright said recently. “These are our neighbors that we know in our community and we want to serve them.”
Bright has served on the food pantry’s board of directors for a little over 10 years now and is currently serving as the board president, a role that has given her the opportunity to take part in just about everything the pantry does.
She works with the local churches to gather funds. She helps to purchase and collect food from the Southeast Ohio Food Bank in Logan and other local resources. She helps to distribute boxes, work with the neighbors who come into the pantry, located at 13183A State Road 13, and serves as a liaison to the community.
“My role as executive director/board president/administration is to make sure everything is done,” Bright said. “That’s taking the phone calls, working with the media, anything else that needs done. You know the job description line, ‘any and all other responsibilities as given,’ that’s me.”
The pantry was started in the early 1980s by a group of churches to address the hunger and food insecurity needs of Athens County. About 10 years ago, there was a need for a representative on the board from the First Christian Church. Bright caught wind of that conversation and decided that if it was the church’s will, she would take on the duty.
“I know the issue of hunger and food insecurity in this area and how deeply that runs,” she said. “And it’s something I really feel that I can help address.”
Every Monday and Wednesday volunteers fill the boxes and bags with the nonperishable food items that will then be given out to guests who visit the pantry. The pantry itself is open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and the process for a person or family in need is relatively simple.
When a person comes in, he or she checks the income eligibility chart and if they say they fit the criteria and can prove they live in the county, a box or bag or combination of the two filled with food is given to them.
“I call it Food Pantry Tetris,” Bright said. “You’ve got seven people, so you get a box and bag. You’ve got nine. You get two boxes and a bag. We have a chart that we use what they get.”
Families and individuals can come in once every 30 days to receive the food that includes both the nonperishable items along with other items they may have on hand including fresh bread, frozen meat products and in the summer, fresh produce.
From the time someone walks in the door till they’re headed out to the vehicle with their food takes about 10 minutes, Bright said. It’s a quick and simple process.
“We try to make it as easy as possible giving people the absolute best service we can because we truly believe we’re serving our neighbors,” Bright said.
The number of individuals and families serves fluctuates and went down during the pandemic when there were other food drives, free food programs through the local schools and other giveaways. The stimulus money and child tax credit money also helped families out. However with many of those programs now gone, Bright said they are seeing the numbers creeping back up. Some months she said they’ll serve 250 families and other months it’s as high as 600.
Bright said inflation and the rising gas prices have also taken a toll on families. The average price of a gallon of gas in Athens County has been $4.09 for the past several months which creates huge problems for families with limited budgets.
A full tank of gas in Bright’s Nissan Ultima is $70 and that can be a huge hit for a family on a limited income. Families that live in rural areas of the county who have to drive into Athens for work, doctors’ appointments or even just groceries have to be careful to even have the funds to keep fuel in the tank
“Our second biggest employer in Athens County is Walmart so you have people coming to Walmart who have to drive 30-50 miles round trip to work at Walmart. How much are you making at Walmart to take that $70 hit on gas. That could be 2/3 of your take-home paycheck,” she said.
That’s why Bright said the mission and work of the food pantry continues to be so vital. She said some of the people they see coming in needing food are regulars who come in every month because their pay just doesn’t last the whole month. Others may come in once or twice a year when an unexpected expense like medical bill or a car repair sends their budget into a spiral.
The one thing that Bright said people need to remember about the citizens of the Appalachian region is they only ask for help when they really need it. She said people coming into the pantry aren’t just looking for a handout. Most even say they’ll take the minimum so that there’s enough for everyone else.
One day a man came into the pantry to thank the volunteers for their service. When they asked if he needed food, he said that he was doing okay and that he wanted to save it for other people who needed it more.
“I think people don’t understand that we are a community and a region that we want to take care of our own and only when we absolutely need help do we reach out to try to get help,” Bright said. “We wish more people would let us help them. We have got the food. We have the resources and we’re here to serve. We understand that sense of, ‘I need to take care of my family myself and only come when I absolutely need to.’”
‘Taking care of our own’ is what it’s all about for Bright and the food pantry. That’s why they’re starting a program to provide pet food for the guests as a way to ensure both the animals and the people are properly fed.
She said the pandemic has only reaffirmed the fact that for many people their pets are their only companions and just like with their children, pet owners will feed their animals before they feed themselves. Bright said documentation from the Meals on Wheels program has shown that pet owners who don’t have the means to acquire or purchase pet food will share half of their meals with their animals.
“We’ve talked with other agencies and it’s very quantifiable that if we help people feed their pets they will eat better because they will not be giving the food to their pets first,” Bright said.
In the last year, the pantry has started going on the road to make box deliveries in communities throughout the county as a way to help families get food without having to drive as far. The boxes also now come with toiletries and paper products that people also need and can’t always afford.
At the end of the day, Bright said the responsibility of the pantry is to ensure that they people they serve are treated with respect and in a way that will make their lives a little bit easier.
These people are doing what they can to make the community better so they deserve the same respect from the community to make their days brighter as well.
“Just being able to be there to help people it’s what I’m called to do. It’s what I’m called to do as a human being,” Bright said. “We’re not a church pantry but it’s what I’m called to do because of my faith. It’s what I’m called to do as a human being. It’s what I’m called to do as a friend and a neighbor. I don’t mean friends as people I know or neighbors as my next door neighbors. I’m talking about the sense of being a neighbor and being there for my fellow man. It’s what I’m called to do.”
For more information about the Athens County Food Pantry, visit www.athenscountyfoodpantry.com.
