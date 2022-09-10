An unscripted, yet genuinely heartfelt, Heisman Trophy speech from Joe Burrow led him to a mission he says he is proud to carry on almost three years later.
It’s also a mission the Athens County Food Pantry has had for more than 40 years.
The joint mission of both the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback and the local food organization has benefited thousands of area residents who face hunger and food insecurity on a daily basis.
The mention in Burrow’s 2019 Heisman acceptance speech of Southeastern Ohio residents suffering from the daily plight of wondering where their next meal was coming from had unexpected results for both the QB and the food pantry.
It fed into the generosity of this area’s residents — and Burrow’s fans across the country — and led to the formation of the hunger relief fund that bears the Athens High School graduate’s name.
Karin Bright, president of the food pantry, said the impact of Burrow’s Heisman win has had on the organization and the fund established shortly after that nor legendary acceptance speech is still unreal to her.
In a span of 31 seconds, Burrow’s comments about the community and its food-insecurity plight ended up benefiting Southeast Ohio in ways Bright could have never imagined.
In that speech, Burrow said: “Coming from Southeast Ohio, it’s a very, very impoverished area. The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There are so many people there who don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. ...” in regards to food insecurity in the area he grew up in and where he played high school football.
“If someone had told me that THAT speech would kick off this kind of reaction, I wouldn’t have believed them. It was magical,” Bright said.
There was no magic involved, however, in the pure generosity that the speech inspired. Even today, it continues to spark a movement of giving to help those in need.
The amount of money that poured in following Burrow’s 2019 acceptance speech after he was deemed the best collegiate football player of the year got Bright and food pantry board members thinking.
Following the speech, “There were a number of fundraisers (over 30) started on Facebook,” Bright said. “One from Athens High School graduate, Will Drabold, who had a goal of raising $1,000, ended up securing well over $500,000 in donations.”
In response to the Burrow-inspired donations, the pantry board held many strategic discussions on how to better serve its current clients and started ongoing community discussions on how it could effectively reach out to others who are food insecure, Bright explained. The fund that bears Burrow’s name was a result of those discussions and conversations. With a portion of the donated funds, the board established an endowment with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
His story is told on the food pantry website, athenscountyfoodpantry.org/joe-burrow-story, which also has a link to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
“After the speech, we wanted to form an endowment and wanted to use his name,” she said. “We wanted to be sure, though, that he was good with that and his family was good with that.”
After receiving consent from Joe and his family, the endowment took off. The current value of the fund is $1.6 million to assist in ending food insecurity in Southeastern Ohio and Appalachia.
“It has grown in a number of ways,” Bright said, explaining that they received contributions from corporate sponsors, as well as numerous personal ones from fans and followers.
The Hunger Relief Fund supports the food pantry’s operations, which are dedicated to providing supplemental and emergency food aid to residents of Athens County who find themselves in need.
As evidence on how much the fund has grown, the endowment recently awarded its first grant, providing $10,000 to the Meigs County School-Based Food Pantry, a disbursement that was “ahead of schedule” due to the generosity of Burrow’s many loyal fans.
Bright describes some of the fundraising campaigns as “quirky,” yet vital, to the endowment’s success.
When Burrow was injured and sidelined for the rest of the 2020 season, when hit low while throwing a pass in Week 11, Bright said $9 donations started pouring in honoring his jersey number.
Similarly, when the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl LVI in February, donations in the amount of that Roman Numeral started showing up. She said some even combined the jersey numbers of Burrow and star wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase (No. 1) when giving money to the fund.
“Those small donations have really added up,” Bright said.
The endowment fund also saw huge spikes in donations following the Bengals AFC Championship victory and Super Bowl run last winter.
Those donations all assist in serving the missions of the pantry and the relief fund.
The generosity of Southeastern Ohio residents is something that is not lost on either Bright or Burrow’s mother, Robin.
In an interview with the Messenger, Robin said said that she feels that her son’s compassion for those facing food insecurity issues comes from his church and his upbringing.
“I wouldn’t say we specifically encouraged community service, but we wanted to make sure he was exposed to different people’s needs,” she said. “His Heisman speech was kind of an organized way to honor where he was from. I think he wanted to bring attention to the needs of Southeastern Ohio.”
Robin mentioned that she and her family “appreciate everyone’s support — especially those from Athens” and it’s almost surreal to see where her son is now.
“It was amazing to see,” she said of the recent Sports Illustrated cover story on her son. “It’s insane to think that our little Joe” has been on that publication’s front page multiple times.
As for the man who lent his name to the fund, he couldn’t be happier than to be associated with a cause that is near and dear to his heart.
“They approached me and asked if they could name it after me,” Burrow told the Messenger in an exclusive interview last week. “It’s done a lot of good, they’ve raised a lot of money, and I am very proud of it.”
Burrow noted that while he was surprised to hear from the food pantry following his acceptance speech, he liked the idea and was “very excited to be able to help.”
“Since I had the platform the last couple of years, I figured I’d try to help a lot of people.”
As for the speech that touched the hearts of fans not only in Athens, but across the country, Burrow admitted it was all pretty spontaneous.
“I didn’t even write a speech, it just came from the heart. I wanted to talk about my home.”
No one knows the impact Burrow has had on the community more than Bright. She noted his success on the field has transformed the former AHS standout into a civic-minded, influential leader off the gridiron, too.
Bright directly attributes Burrow’s speech to the extraordinary amount of money raised in a relatively short period of time.
“He is a very popular figure, absolutely, we know that and we are quite honored to not only collaborate, but to have our work recognized, too,” she said.
“He has brought the Bengals to a place no one probably thought they would be that soon. We definitely want him to continue to do his day job,” Bright joked, noting that it is an honor to be able to assist those in need with the donations and recognition brought to the organization through his name and role-model status.
“Everyone benefits from what we are all trying to do. It all works hand in glove,” Bright said.
Bright noted the food pantry has no paid staff, but all the volunteers are dedicated to relieving food-insecurity issues in Southeastern Ohio. They know the importance of their efforts and never take their task for granted.
“It’s a big responsibility we all take seriously. We want to honor everyone who has donated,” she said.
With the start of the Bengals’ 2022 NFL season now just a day away, Bright anticipates that she and her volunteers will once again be very busy as they serve the hungry in the community through what she expects will be an uptick in donations.
It’s a task she eagerly anticipates and is grateful to have.
