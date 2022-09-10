Joe Burrow shoe shot

These cleats were auctioned off as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats promottion in early 2021 and raised $2,150 for the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. The side of the cleats feature cans, representing the Athens County Food Pantry, the beneficiary of the auction. The shoes were designed by Nikki Bean, a former Athens High School student.

 File photo courtesy of Burrow’s Instagram

An unscripted, yet genuinely heartfelt, Heisman Trophy speech from Joe Burrow led him to a mission he says he is proud to carry on almost three years later.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.