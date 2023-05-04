A new grant opportunity supports capacity development for nonprofits serving Athens County.
Athens County Foundation (ACF) has a rich history of supporting the community and the local nonprofit ecosystem through grantmaking, strategic engagements, and leadership development.
Throughout the pandemic, nonprofits faced a surge in demand for their services despite their limited financial and operational capacity. To address this, ACF adapted its grantmaking to better respond to these needs in a timely and effective manner. ACF is committed to continued capacity development for nonprofits, so they can better accomplish their missions — now and into the future.
The Athens County Foundation, in partnership with Sisters Health Foundation, announces the availability of $52,000 to support capacity development for nonprofits serving Athens County. The foundation will grant up to $3,000 per applicant to support capacity-building activities.
Some examples of eligible activities are:
Board or staff development or training
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training
Donor engagement consulting
Financial/accounting support
Grantwriting support
Meeting facilitation/moderation
Policy manuals or procedures creation or training (e.g., human resources)
Social media consulting
Staff health and wellness
Stipends for advisers
Applications will be reviewed on a monthly basis from established nonprofit organizations or fiscally sponsored organizations. Initial preference will be given to smaller institutions with significant needs.
The Athens County Foundation is also launching its new online grant management system. Applicants are encouraged to check out athensfoundation.org to find information about the grant program and how to apply online.
