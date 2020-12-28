These unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions. For the Athens County Foundation (ACF), this means granting the most dollars ever in a single year to nonprofit organizations serving Athens County. Over $268,000 was awarded to 23 nonprofits through the fall grant cycle. Additionally, the ongoing Response Fund has awarded over $240,000 in grants to date to meet needs prompted by the pandemic.
This investment in Athens County was made possible due to the partnership of the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville (OHFN), along with the commitment and generosity of donors to the ACF.
“We decided that even in the midst of the pandemic and its continuing impacts, it was critical to continue supporting projects and programs that will move Athens County forward and strengthen the nonprofits that we depend on, celebrate, and so deeply respect and appreciate,” shared Kerry Pigman, executive director of the ACF. “In evaluating the proposals, we were struck by the creativity, resilience, and persistence of nonprofits as they continue innovating, even during such challenging times.”
Grant dollars will be put to work in 2021 to address food insecurity, education, housing, community health and safety, and other needs. These programs will benefit residents across the lifespan – from infants to senior citizens. Some organizations will continue or expand established programs, while others, such as the Athens County Broadband Coordinator, is a new initiative that will make progress on expanding broadband access in the county. See https://athensfoundation.org/athens-county-foundation/grants-2/current-grantees/ for a full list of fall cycle funding awards.
ACF’s ongoing partnership with OHFN was instrumental in making these grants possible and the collaboration was beneficial to applicants.
“The Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville is pleased to partner with the Athens County Foundation,” said Erin Prescott, program officer at OHFN. “Through this partnership, we were able to reduce application and reporting processes and further support health and human service agencies amid the pandemic-related challenges they continue to face.”
In addition to the fall grants cycle, the Response Fund will continue to make a difference in 2021. Through the combined efforts of ACF, OHFN, Rocky Community Improvement Fund, and Sisters Health Foundation, the Response Fund will consider funding needs prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Proposals are reviewed on a rolling basis. Check out updates and application guidelines regarding the Response Fund at https://athensfoundation.org/response-fund/
Please contact Eleni Zulia, Director of Programs and Engagement, with any questions about grants through ACF at eleni@athensfoundtion.org or 740-594-6061.
