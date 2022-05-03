With gasoline prices trending upward, drivers purchasing fuel in Athens County once again find themselves paying among the highest prices in the state to keep their vehicles running.
According to gasbuddy.com, the average price for gasoline this week across South Central Ohio is $3.84, while Athens drivers are paying the premium locally at $4.09 per gallon. By comparison, the price per gallon in Columbus this week is $3.89, while drivers in Waverly are averaging $3.80 per gallon.
Nationally, gasoline is costing consumers an average of $4.13 per gallon as of April 27, with Ohio’s state average several ticks below that figure at $3.88 per gallon. This latest spike in price comes following a see-saw month and a half of ups and downs that saw prices fall 2 to 3 cents per week following a month of rising prices.
Lynda Lambert, AAA Media spokesperson for AAA’s East Central Region based in Louisville, Ky., said last week that there are plenty of reasons for the differences in cost from one part of the state to the other. And while some may wonder if Athens being a college town is one of them, Lambert said it is far more likely that supply and demand is a key factor in the equation.
“There are a lot of factors that go into the price of a gallon of gasoline,” Lambert said. “Crude oil prices are a major factor, and as we know, they have been steadily over $100 a barrel for several weeks now. They dipped to $95 a barrel, but that dip was short lived.
“Crude oil account for over 50 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas. This explains why we’ve seen over $4 per gallon and in some states over $5 per gallon.”
Factors impacting pricing in Athens County are likely related to the multiple stages involved in gasoline production and distribution chain, which is often volatile and unpredictable, she said. With multiple entities setting prices, the final cost per gallon becomes a moving target, subject to whatever is happening in the market in that moment. And that, she said, makes the price per gallon an ever-moving target difficult that is difficult to track with any sort of certainty.
“The different entities that set prices do not all respond in the same way or at the same time,” she said. “When oil prices move up and down, it’s not a perfect science. Each gasoline market is responding to specific market considerations, including the current price of oil. There are many hands that move gasoline along to consumers, and each time it moves along the chain, prices vary.”
The uncertainty of the global economy continues to be a driving factor in pricing, with the reported increase in COVID cases in China and conflict between Russia and the Ukraine both figuring into the unstable global market climate.
“Russia is the third largest global oil producer, and the fear that they may be releasing less oil into the global market brings the supply down,” Lambert said. “With less supply and higher demand as we approach the summer travel season, economics will tell you prices will go up.
“In China, the largest user of gasoline in the world, the rise of COVID cases could impact China’s purchase and use of gasoline. The market does not like uncertainty, so whether you’re buying clothes, food, or gasoline, prices have gone up on everything.”
While the national average price for a gallon of gas is currently 12 cents below what it would have cost one month ago, it is still $1.24 more than it was one year ago to date.
And with multiple factors steering prices upward, area drivers shouldn’t anticipate a dip in price coming anytime soon, she said.
“It remains to be seen if the market is paying attention to the COVID cases on the rise in China ,but when demand goes up, prices go up,” she said. “At this point, it’s all speculation, (but) inflation is on the rise.”
