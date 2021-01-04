2021 first Athens County Baby

The first baby to enter the world in Athens County this year was born on Jan. 2, 2021 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.

A yet-to-be-named baby boy was born at 2:50 a.m. to parents Marilyn Rankin and Jake Drozek of Athens.

The baby's weight was not provided by the hospital.

As is tradition at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, the couple was presented with a gift from the OhioHealth O’Bleness Guild for their child being the first baby to be born at the hospital of the new year.

Over the past 10 years, eight of the “first babies” born at O’Bleness were boys and two were girls. Although most first babies are born on New Year’s Day, sometimes – like this year – it takes a few days.

Previous “first babies” include Rumi Pushpa Rajan on Jan. 1, 2020; Jaxon McQuaid on Jan. 1, 2019; Nolan Banks on Jan. 2, 2018; Avery Morris on Jan. 1, 2017; Lillian Spencer Link on Jan. 1, 2016; Genivieve Dawn White on Jan. 1, 2015; and Salman Alrumayh on Jan. 1, 2014.


