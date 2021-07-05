A local group of volunteers has launched a new mutual aid network, Athens Healthcare Support Network, aiming to ensure that everyone in the county has access to quality healthcare, a release said.
The AHSN seeks to provide the healthcare needed by many in the county through financial assistance, resource sharing and community conversation, a release said.
In a statement, Emma Schultz, the co-founder of AHSN, said the launch of the network has been a long time coming, and has taken a lot of work from “passionate and caring people.”
“Trying to access healthcare is a complicated process, and it’s made even more daunting by insurance and financial burdens,” Schultz said in a statement. “We know that we have the power to help each other out as a community, so we’re looking forward to this platform providing a space for that to happen.”
To achieve their goal, according to a release, the AHSN has three main strategies:
Financial assistance: Medical expenses are often the largest barrier to those seeking healthcare. AHSN matches donors with those who need funds to help with medical expenses.
Resource sharing: AHSN has compiled an ever-growing list of resources to reference regarding healthcare in the Athens area, including transportation, gender-affirming care, addiction treatment, and much more.
Community conversation: Their Facebook group provides a space for people to share questions, resources, and experiences with one another to start important conversations about the state of healthcare in the area.
The release said the AHSN came to be after the pandemic because it exposed health disparities in the region.
“We know that our current healthcare system is leaving people behind, whether due to cost, quality of care, discrimination, transportation, or a multitude of other issues —and we also know that we have the power to change that if we come together,” the release said.
According to the government organization the Appalachian Regional Commission, those living in the Appalachian region are more like to experience negative health.
Appalachia has higher mortality rates than the nation in seven of America’s leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), injury, stroke, diabetes, and suicide, according to the ARC. These rates are dramatically higher in Appalachia’s rural areas and in counties experiencing economic distress.
Mortality due to poisoning—which includes drug overdoses—is markedly higher in the region than in the nation as a whole, especially in the region’s rural and economically distressed areas, the ARC website states.
Appalachia also has lower supplies of health care professionals per 100,000 population when compared with the nation as a whole, ARC data states. These include primary care physicians, mental health providers, specialty physicians, and dentists. The supply of specialty physicians per 100,000 population is 65 percent lower in Central Appalachia than in the nation as a whole.
Obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity—risk factors for a number of health issues—are all more prevalent in Appalachia than in the nation overall, according to the ARC. Nearly 25 percent of adults in Appalachia’s economically distressed counties are smokers, as compared with just over 16.3 percent of adults in the nation as a whole.
