From the Friday, Dec. 28, 1855 edition of the Athens Messenger and Hocking Valley Gazette:
- The editors of the paper wished the readers a “happy new year” for 1856. “Health, peace and abundance have be our portion, and, exempt from the conflicts which have devastated other sections of the world, we trust 1855 has left an unmistakable impress of progress upon the whole face of our happy country. 1856 will bring changes, deep and momentous, to many a state and to many a household. Let everyone do his duty, and all will be right.”
- Christmas was reported to be “a cold, blowy, snowy day” with a thin covering of snow on the ground that year. The paper reported that “usual” incidents had taken place — “boys exploded their fire-crackers, the girls got their Christmas gifts, the old folks eat their Christmas turkies (sic) and the ‘smart men’ got drunk. So we go.”
- However, several reports of drunkenness were included in the paper. The short article directed its message to liquor vendors: “Those who vend liquor, too, had better be a little more careful how they deal out their villainous compounds, for, unless we very much mistake public sentiment among us, they will not be permitted much longer to escape the penalty they merited long ago.”
From the Thursday, Dec. 27, 1877 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- A shooting was reported in Albany the previous Sunday evening at about 8 or 9 p.m. The shot entered the bedroom of Aaron Evans, “who lives a short distance from our village, through the window, which was raised for ventilation, some six or eight inches.” His wife’s face was grazed by the bullet, but no one was found. This was the third burglary attempt on the residence.
- “Christmas was apparently recognized at the Athens Hospital for the Insane,” reported an article on the fifth page of the paper. The asylum had erected a 25-foot Christmas tree, “profusely arrayed,” and presented the residents with a turkey dinner. 125 turkeys were used to create the meal, the paper reported.
From the Friday, Dec. 24, 1920 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- A liquor raid was held in Nelsonville on Thursday evening, the paper reported. The raid was on a private residence on West Washington Street, with police hoping to find “hidden stores of intoxicating liquor.” There was none found; however, but they found a “window that was unlocked and effected an entrance that way.”
- An Athens County man received a pardon at the Mansfield reformatory for a theft of an automobile. James King used several assumed names during his “wild days,” and served over a year for his crime.
- The paper noted that anyone with a candle in the window living in Athens may be subject to a visit from Christmas carolers during the course of the evening. “At nine o’clok, w hen the stores will be serving the last, belated Christmas shopper and the air is full of Christmas spirit, thirty Athens girls will mount the Court House steps and sing all the favorite Christmas hymns and carols,” and then a “large truck” was to carry the women around the city limits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.