No matter what reason a person has for joining the U.S. military, they all share the fact that they belong to something bigger than themselves.
“Although I just served, I served. That is something that I will always carry with me,” said Chad Springer, US Army veteran and speaker at the Athens Community Veterans Day ceremony on Friday.
On Veterans Day — celebrated on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — about 100 community members braved the rain and honored those who have served in the United States military at a ceremony held at the West Portico at Ohio University's College Green.
Springer served four years in the Army as a signal intercept/Russian linguist and also was part of the Department of Defense’s transition into global satellite intelligence.
After leaving the Army in 1999, he went to college and became a teacher and school administrator. He currently is in his fourth year as Athens High School principal.
His time in the military instilled in him a sense of selfless services, doing things for others and not expecting something back, doing what is right all the time and not expecting recognition.
“I try to instill this idea of senseless service in all those that I work with: my staff, students and even some parents,” Springer said. “Actions, not words, are what define us.”
When he joined the military, Springer said he made some of his family members angry, but he doesn’t regret his choice. In fact, the experience helped him become closer to two uncles, Howard and Bob, who saw combat in World War II and the Korean War, respectively.
Springer said, Bob was a sergeant first class, but at the time he learned of the rank, it really held no meaning.
“It was only after my years in service that I understood two things,” Springer said. “One, in only three short years of his service, that man because a platoon sergeant. He achieved, what in peace time takes many years. I don’t know the exact reason for this rise in his rank, but I definitely grew to respect him more.
“The second thing I realized was that this man with a short fuse and a quick hand with his bottle, and his brother, Howard, really were suffering from what we now call PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder)," he said. "Like most from their generation, they self-medicated.”
Springer said his time in the service provided him with a different insight on his uncle than the rest of his family had.
While everyone has a different experience in the military, there are some shared things everyone experiences, Springer said.
“I learned to grow up quickly,” he said. “I became a family member to others from all walks of life. I learned not to judge least ye be judged, because when it came down to it, we all needed each other. … It instilled in me a sense of community and belonging that I have never felt before, nor since. Like so many other veterans, my service did not make me the person I am today, but it had a large impact.”
Mayor Steve Patterson presented a proclamation declaring Nov. 11, 2022, as Veterans Day. In his decree, he recognized the day as a “time to acknowledge and pay tribute to those who have given their strengths and talents to protect the freedom we have today.”
Kim Spencer, a veteran of the US Army and Athens County Senior Veterans Service officer, accepted a copy of the proclamation from Patterson.
Also participating in the ceremony were members of AMVETS 76, American Legion Post 21, both based in Athens; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9893, based in Albany; the bands of Alexander High School and Athens High School; and Bradley Naylor, member of the Singing Men of Ohio University.
OU’s Army and Air Force ROTC also were in attendance.
After the ceremony, American Legion Post 31 and AMVETS Post 76 served lunch for veterans.
Prior to the ceremony, Athens’ Veterans Day parade was cancelled due to rain.
However, a group of about 15 people comprised of members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 100, based in Athens, and a few members of OU's U.S. Army ROTC saluted 31 Athens County residents who died while serving during the Vietnam War.
The chapter members placed a white rose on a plaque installed on the side of the Athens County Courthouse.
According to the members, the chapter gathers at the courthouse every Veterans Day and Memorial Day to honor those who died.
Earlier in the week, both Athens High School and Federal Hocking Middle School held Veterans Day ceremonies honoring those who served.
About 40 veterans gathered at Athens High School for its assembly Thursday in the gymnasium.
The day started with refreshments in the library, where several high school students asked the visiting veterans about their time in the service. The students were truly interested and the veterans were eager to tell their story.
Then the veterans and the entire student body met for the formal program in the gymnasium. The ceremony was hosted by the school's Student Council.
There was a speaker who emphasized the importance of Abraham Lincoln’s quote, “…with malice toward none with charity for all.” He noted that this advice should be followed today as well as post Civil War.
The assembly ended with the veterans lining up at the door and shaking hands with every Athens High School student.
Federal Hocking Middle School also held a Veterans Day assembly Thursday, as the school district was closed Friday.
In a video posted by the Lancers Local New Team at youtube.com/watch?v=1JTfcSW97Ao online, several students and staff talked about what Veterans Day means to them. Here are a few quotes from the video:
“Veterans Day is important to me because it is a day we celebrate all soldiers who have been protecting our country since it's very humble beginnings.”
“I have the veteran who is the Air Force and he's my grandpa. He's in the Air Force. To me, the day is really important beccause my family members served and they sacrifice their time with their family.”
“Veterans Day means a lot to me. I have a brother who is overseas. We have a lot of community members who fought overseas and I just want to thank everyone for their service and we appreciate your commitment to this country and for your bravery.”
“I'm thankful for veterans, very thankful for protecting the United States and keeping all of us safe.”
“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate veterans and thank them for their service to the country. It's especially important to me, because both my grandpas are veterans, so thank you for Veterans Day.”
