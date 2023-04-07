Athens County may install security cameras and signage at Ferndale Park, in Torch, in an effort to reduce vandalism.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Gabriel talked about the park and a number of issues, including a hole created when a tree blew over. Gabriel said they planned to fill the hole this past week, which is about 2 feet deep and 4 feet wide.
The park also features a pit toilet. In July 2022, the pit was filled with trash and the county paid to have the trash removed.
"They've already jerked the toilet paper holders off and threw them down the hole," Gabriel said of some recent vandalism at the park.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted that the county should get some security cameras and some signage. Commissioners also discussed possibly limiting the park's operating hours.
"I hate that because of maybe four or five people maybe destroying stuff, they are ruining (the park) for everyone," Gabriel said.
Commissioners suggested closing off the pit toilets and installing portable toilets, but that idea was nixed because the county has already spend money for the current restrooms.
"We already spent a bunch of money cleaning it up last time," Adkins said. "I don't see why we can't lock it."
President Lenny Eliason suggested that locks be put on the doors and keys be given to the leaders of certain groups that regularly use the park. Gabriel said they would have to replace the doors, because they're starting to rust out.
Gabriel also noted that while he visited the park, there has been construction of what looked like a batting cage. Commissioners said they believed that the lease with the baseball league that uses the park prevents them from constructing new facilities without the county's approval. They told Gabriel that they'd check with Planner Laura Olbers, who has a copy of the lease.
Besides baseball fields, the park includes a walking path and is home to a nature preserve.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners talked with Gabriel about the canoe ramp in Guysville that allows access to the Hocking River. In August 2022, the ramp was filled with mud and other debris, making it difficult for people to enter and exit the waterway. Rome Township employees and others cleaned the ramp during the summer.
"I talked to Laura (Olbers) and she's going to get ahold of the (Hocking) River Commission, which in our agreement says they'll maintain it," Adkins said. "It's really at the point already that you can't get in and out. ... People are using the heck out of it."
In other matter, Teresa Fouts-Imler, executive director of the 911 Telecommunications Center, noted that her agency is working on the next generation 911 technology which would allow people to send photos or videos to dispatchers.
"The ability to receive picture and video, we are not live on that," she said. "I've got a lot of work and research to do on a policy. We're probably one of the first counties, south of Columbus, to have this."
Fouts-Imler said the implementation of video and photos can make the dispatchers more liable during an event, because showing them video will make them witnesses to a crime.
"If somebody calls and says, 'I'm on a second-story building, and I can see a fight on Court Street' and they're in a safe location. We can say, 'We're going to send you a link.' They'll click on that link, open it up, and they can actually record and we can get the video," Fouts-Imler said.
The policy will be vetted by the Athens County Prosecutor's Office before being implemented.
In other related matters, Fouts-Imler said the proposed 911/EMA center has gone out for RFP (request for Proposal).
"Once we get that selection going, I think we're good to go," she said. "I think this is the way we needed to go probably form the state. The only thing we're behind on is time."
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 11 in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
