The Athens County Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) will keep its Back to School Bash in Nelsonville for the 2023-24 school year.
JFS Director Jean Demosky talked about the bash and the agency’s other programs during the recent Athens County Board of Commissioners meetings.
JFS is now accepting applications for its upcoming Back to School Bash.
Parents of Athens County students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming 2023-24 school year are eligible to apply.
Applications can be printed from jfs.athensoh.org or can be picked up at the JFS office, JFS on Wheels, OhioMeansJobs — Athens County, Athens County Children Services and Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action.
Applications will be accepted through April 21. Completed applications can be returned to Athens County JFS, 13183 State Route 13, Millfield, OH 45761.
Demosky said the event organizers are currently in the planning process for the upcoming event.
In other matters, JFS’ transportation department increased its ridership so much during 2022 that the agency is purchasing more vehicles.
For 2022, the number of rides and reimbursements increased to the point that JFS added $348,659 to its budget.
“We use this money to create jobs,” Demosky said.
A vehicle used in the program broke down recently, Demosky said.
“We were going to add another vehicle anyway,” she said. “So now, we’re looking at one or two new vehicles. … At least one of them will be a hybrid. We’re hoping for two, but it depends on the price.”
JFS is looking at all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive vehicles. The agency is currently looking to brand its vehicles by having the JFS logo — a tree with leaves representing each of the agency's services — on the side.
In other matters, JFS on Wheels helped 1,838 people with its mobile units at 27 different sites in 2022.
“That doesn’t include when they’ve been at festivals and events, where people have gone through,” Demosky said.
The department assisted a total of 645 people with their public assistance. Also 300 people received OhioMeansJobs assistance, while 381 Operation Full Belly bags were handed out. A total of 733 people received information and a referral, while 213 hygiene item kits, 200 single-serve lunches and 46 applications were distributed, Demosky said.
JFS on Wheels also has a Social Services Fair planned as well as more presentations to community groups. The department employees will head to the JFS director’s conference to be part of a panel on unique ways to provide services to families.
In other JFS matters, bids for the renovations to JFS’ Nelsonville facility are expected to go out later this month.
