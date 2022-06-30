COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Wednesday that Athens County has joined OhioCheckbook.gov.
“The Ohio Checkbook is a powerful tool to increase government transparency and keep taxpayers informed about decisions being made at the state and local levels.” said Sprague. “We’re proud to have Athens County as a partner in our continued efforts to make government spending data more readily available.”
Athens County is the 47th county to join OhioCheckbook.gov. The county’s online checkbook includes more than 111,000 individual transactions representing over $697 million in spending from January 2019 through December 2021.
“Transparency is a priority for Athens County, and the Ohio Checkbook is a valuable resource for residents to gain insight on how their tax dollars are spent,” said Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson. “We’re proud to join the platform and partner with the Ohio Treasurer’s office to increase government accountability.”
OhioCheckbook.gov was launched in June 2020. The transparency website combined OhioCheckbook.com (previously administered by the Treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the Office of Budget and Management) to create a single, one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local government levels.
By streamlining website administration, eliminating duplication, and reducing overall operating costs, OhioCheckbook.gov will keep government transparency at taxpayers’ fingertips for years to come.
You can learn more about Athens County by visiting their page on the Ohio Checkbook. To access another local government website, visit the Local Government & Schools page on OhioCheckbook.gov.
