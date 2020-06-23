The Athens County Jr. Fair Board met via Zoom on June 9 to discuss the 2020 Athens County Fair. During this meeting the board decided to cancel events that may not work within the guidelines from the state for fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The canceled events, along with the days on which they were normally held are:
- Outhouse races (Saturday)
- Barn Dance (Saturday)
- Little Kids Bike Parade (Monday)
- Cookie Decorating Contest (Tuesday)
- Iron Chef Competition (Thursday)
- Fun Day (Saturday)
- Ice Cream Social/Root Beer Floats (Saturday — Sale Night)
- Cooling Station for Sr. Citizens (Jr. Fair Building)
- Animal Dress Up Contest (Thursday)
These cancellations are in agreement with the cancellations voted on by the Sr. Fair Board during the June 16 meeting, as previously reported on by the Messenger.
According to a Facebook post from the Athens County Fair, this year’s fair schedule is being finalized.
“As always SAFETY is of importance during this time, restrictions are continuing from ODA (Ohio Department of Agriculture) and the governors office that we are working through,” the post reads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.