The Athens County Commissioners, upon hearing complaints from Judges George McCarthy and Patrick Lang, have asked the Athens County branch of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office to extend the current contract and work toward a clearer arrangement for the next contract.
The current contract will be extended for 30 days, allowing the public defender’s office time to create a clear document listing the attorneys, qualifications and contact information that may be tapped as public defense lawyers; in addition, the office is to create a way to clearly show how many cases each attorney has been assigned throughout the course of the contract.
The Athens County Commissioners and Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn met virtually with John Cornely, deputy director of the trial services division of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office.
Judge George McCarthy said a letter was sent to the county, blaming the courts for not assigning attorneys and assessing court costs to the Athens County Court, instead of the attorneys providing services.
“I don’t believe the public defender’s office has done us right, they have cost us a lot of money,” Commissioner Charlie Adkins agreed. “They want to throw other people under the bus. I want to make sure you guys, Judge, are on-board with what we should be doing.”
According to Blackburn, the confusion lies on who the contracted attorneys are, what cases they’ve taken and who is still available under the contract. However, neither the judge’s offices nor the Athens County branch of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office have tracked those numbers.
“There has to be clear communication from the Public Defender’s Office as to exactly which attorneys are being used and which attorneys are being paid for, because there wasn’t that clear communication,” Judge Lang said. “However we’re going to do it, we have to make sure we’re all on the same page.”
McCarthy noted that his office received calls from attorneys asking why they were not receiving appointments.
“I had to ask her who she was,” McCarthy said. “Because not only did the public defender give us anything in writing as to who these people were, the attorneys didn’t themselves give us any contact information as to who to contact or what their role was, or what their obligations were. So when Judge Lang says we need clear communication, I don’t know why we even have to say that. That should have been from the first step of this particular case. But it was done in a haphazard manner.”
At the courthouse, McCarthy said the court employees work off a list of attorneys, and cannot force any law office to take a case even if they are a part of the public defender’s contract.
“While we asked for four or five contact attorneys, they’re only offering two or three,” Lang explained.
“I don’t know these attorneys by name or reputation or anything else, I don’t even know how their credentialed so I don’t know if they’re appointable for felonies 3’s, 2’s and 1’s,” McCarthy added. “Because they’ve never given us any correspondence.”
Cornely said the matter was discussed, but there was no written communication.
“I’ve been tweaking the process since I took over two years ago to try and do a lot of this stuff,” he said. “The way it’s done in the past — we’ve not always had the best practices.”
“I want to make it clear, Mr. Cornely, that the court is not happy with being made the onus of all these things that you guys have had five appointments out of your contract that you’ve arranged with these two attorneys that it is somehow our fault that attorneys haven’t been contracted with or appointed under these cases,” McCarthy said. “When we’ve called your attorneys and asked them to take cases and they haven’t necessarily taken all the cases we’ve given them.”
Cornely said he would be calling the court to get opinions on the contract attorneys of who the court would best want to work with. Lang and McCarthy asked if they could have better input on appointing the contract attorneys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.