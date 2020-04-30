Three southeast Ohio boat ramps at Fox Lake, Tycoon Lake, and Lake Rupert will receive renovations this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Work is scheduled to begin in May and conclude by the end of August.
According to a release from the ODNR’s Division of Wildlife notes that the existing boat ramp at Fox Lake in Athens County is insufficient for launching most boats due to sediment build up and the shallow slope of the ramp. Work planned includes:
- constructing a new boat ramp in the same location
- dredging sediment
- adding a courtesy dock that will accommodate five boats and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
- In addition, the parking lot will be resealed and striped.
The boat ramp and the parking lot will be closed during construction, and Fox Lake will be drawn down approximately 5 feet.
The boat ramp at Tycoon Lake in Gallia County is currently closed while the lake is drawn down for additional dam rehabilitation work. Work planned at the boat ramp includes adding an ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the ramp that will accommodate five boats. The ramp is closed, and a portion of the parking lot is also closed during construction.
Work planned at Lake Rupert in Vinton County includes adding an ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the existing ramp that will accommodate five boats. During construction the boat ramp will be closed from Monday to Thursday, but one lane will be open for launching from Friday to Sunday, and on holidays. A portion of the parking lot will be closed for the duration of construction.
All three projects are funded by the state motorboat fuel tax. The projects at Tycoon Lake and Lake Rupert will receive funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.