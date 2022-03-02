The Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation filed a grant application on Monday with the Ohio Department of Development to demolish 42 buildings and six mobile homes in a countywide effort to eliminate blight.
Funding became available through the state budget passed last summer that allocated $150 million to the effort state-wide. Athens and every other county was given $500,000 “set-aside” available to them for qualifying projects. Applications for more than the $500,000 require a 25% match for the amount beyond the initial allocation.
Properties are located in 13 different villages or townships across the county.
“This grant represented a fantastic effort to collaborate with folks all over Athens County to solve issues related to nuisance properties and create a pathway to redevelopment of those parcels.” said County Treasurer and Land Bank chair Ric Wasserman.
County Commissioner and member of the Land Bank Chris Chmiel added, “Demolishing these decayed and blighted structures will have a dramatic impact on the neighbors and communities. It is psychologically beneficial to have these eliminated from the landscape. These structures are health and safety hazards and removing them will lead to a healthier, happier and more prosperous Athens County.”
The application included residential and commercial properties — some owned by the Land Bank and some which are owned privately. The application also seeks to tear down a large number of properties that have been condemned by the cities of Nelsonville and Athens.
If funded demolitions would likely begin in early summer with the goal of being finished by year-end.
