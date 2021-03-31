Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
– Kathie E. Locke, 128 First Street, Glouster, OH, a gift, in any form, between a husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Keith B. Locke.
– Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 801 W. Union St., Athens, to or from the United States, this state or any instrumentality, agency or political subdivision of the United States or this state, Athens City School Board.
– Croy H. and Patricia M. Harris, 1400 SR 329, Amesville, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction in not a gift, to CP Harris Rentals, LLC.
– Athens City School Board, 783 W. Union St. Athens, to or from the United States, this state or any instrumentality, agency or political subdivision of the United States or this state, Athens City School Board, to Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
– Bill Baringer and Ginger Anita Channell Baringer, dwelling, 36 Johnson Rd, The Plains, to Charles J. Humphrey and LIndsey R. Humphrey, $196,000.
– Harold O. Gregory Jr., dwelling, 543 Adena Dr. The Plains, to Joseph Anthony Kaloger and Sami Kaloger, $212,000.
– Kennth Ferguson and Sue Ferguson, 4965 Townsend Rd., Athens, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction in not a gift, to Kenneth L. Ferguson and Sue Ellen Ferguson, Co-Trustees of the Dragonfly Trust.
– Ivan D. Marcus and Rebecca I. Marcus, 18202 S. Canaan Rd., Athens, a gift, in any form, between a husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, Molly Marcus, Trustree of The Marcus Family Irrev. Trust.
– Croy H. Harris, P.O. Box 125, Amesville, a gift, in any form, between a husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Croy H.and Patricia M. Harris.
– Zan Tyson Vaughn and Katie Vaugh, dwelling, 17535 South Canaan Road, Athens, to Adam Rae Bovia, $187,000.
– Ivan D. Marcus, 18202 S. Canaan Rd., Athens, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner, to Ivan D. Marcus and Rebecca I. Marcus.
– Larry Conrath Realty, LLC, commercial building, 280 East State St., Athens, to Montele LLC, $700,000.
– Mark Sinnott and Julie A. Sinnott, mobile home, 4599 Perry Ridge Rd., Nelsonville, to Edwrad L. Breeze and Jill P. Breeze, $15,000.
– Jesse J. McKee, Jr., et al. and Peggy A. McKee, et al, 11499 Dowler Ridge Rd., New Marshfield, to a trustee of a trust, when the grantor of the trust has reserved an unlimited power to revoke the trust, The Jesse J. McKee, Jr. Revocable Trust Dated Nov. 7, 2018.
