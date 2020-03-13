Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Bethany George, dwelling, 20 Blick Avenue, Athens, to Mitchell Endick and Ann Dollenmeyer-Endick, $158,000.
BJ Ponderosa Farms, LLC, structure, 23 New Street, Glouster, to Gary and LaVerne Humphrey, $14,500.
George Williamson III and Susann Williamson, dwelling, 15405 Mansfield Road, Athens, to Gaible Family Properties, LLC, $154,959.40.
Kathleen Haskell, trustee of the Kathleen Haskell Trust, dwelling, 7579 Selby Road, Athens, to Mary Vierling, $156,000.
Steven Bush, dwelling, 19700 Young Road, Guysville, to William Matheny II and Nichole Matheny, $295,000.
Charlene White, dwelling, 291 W. Washington Street, Nelsonville, to Patty and Joshua Alfman, $81,500.
Roger Zimmerman, dwelling, 9626 Route 690, Athens, to Zachary McVey, $146,700.
Patricia Ashcraft, dwelling, 7041 Route 329, Guysville, to Sean Sweeney, $28,634.83.
Joseph Slade III and Judith Lee, Trustees, land, 18.6 acres in section 36 of Canaan Twp, to Lesli Johnson, $18,610.
Robert Shackelford II, Bridgett Shackelford and Andrew Shackelford, condominium, 247 W. Union Street, Unit B, Athens, to the Pink Pineapple, LLC, $102,500.
Keith and Anne Johnson, land, Carbondale Road, Nelsonville, to Matthew and Elizabeth Cantrell, 40,000.
Jack Conkey, land, 36 4th Street, The Plains, to Gliberty Courtney, Trustee, $12,000.
UC Investments, LLC, condominium, 247 W. Union Street, Unit B, Athens, to WRK Rentals, LLC, $99,000.
64 Franklin, LLC, dwelling, 64 Franklin Avenue, Athens, to Mitchell Ward Rentals, LLC, $112,700.
The Bircher Family Revocable Living Trust, dwelling, 10555 McDougal Road, Millfield, to Shayna Bowman and Donnie Durrance, $129,500.
Paul and Mae Bircher, dwelling, 10555 McDougal Road, to Shayna Bowman and Donnie Durrance, $129,500.
The Estate of Shirley Simons, dwelling, 7 5th Street, Jacksonville, to Scott Martin, $55,000.
Oak Hill Acres, LTD, dwelling, 0 Lottridge Road, Guysville, to John Depoy III and Angela Depoy, $46,500.
James L McCoy Trustee of the Kathryn L McCoy Trust, dwelling, 83 W. Franklin Street, Nelsonville, to Jeffrey Daubenmire, $65,000.
Melinda King, Trustee of the Benjamin Edwards and Carolyn Edwards Trust, dwelling, 16 Hartman Drive, The Plains, to John and Therese King, $110,000.
Christopher and Laura Euler, dwelling, 5526 Fullview Heights Drive, Athens, to Anthony and Melody Reynolds, $220,300.
Mary Schreck and Edward Schreck, dwelling, 3 Emerson Street, Athens, to Jacob Newton and Gabrielle Newton, $200,000.
Andy and April McCloud, dwelling, 10817 Walnut Street, Glouster, to Preston Silvey and Alfreda Silvey, $58,000.
Marla Rutter, dwelling, 55 Converse Street, Chauncey, to Bayha Rentals, LLC, $6,000.
Charles Wingett Trust and Rosalie Wingett, commercial building, 460 Richland Avenue, Athens, to Cuckler Insurance Agency, Inc, $130,000.
