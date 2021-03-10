Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
– Mark T. Waiser and Tia Waisner, dwelling, 150 St. Charles St.. Nelsonville, to Martin Strange and Emma Strange, $156,000.
– Ricky Lee Grant, land, Calaway Ridge Rd., Coolville, to Wyatt T. Hart, $46,000.
– Judy Dishony et al Gary Willie, Sharon Ritchie, and Kenneth Willie deceased, 8756 Terrel Rd, Athens, gift, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner, to Judy Dishong, Darrel Willie and Carol Sue Sandborn.
– James R. Antle, 12767 Wallbrown Road in Athens, between persons pursuant to R.C. section 5302.18, to James R. Antle and Charles P. Heskett.
– Donna Rose Kroner, Trustee of John Frederick Kroner Jr., M.D. Trust, 6350 Baker Rd., Athens, gift, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner, to Donna ROse Kroner, Trustee of the Donna Rose Kroner Trust.
– Steven L. Allen and Kimberly Sue Allen, dwelling, 5300 Wildman Rd., Coolville, to Jason Formani and Misty Formani, $425,000.
– Theodore Kurt Sauber aka T. Kurt Sauber and Laurie Ann Sauber, dwelling, 6449 Radford Rd., Athens, to Thomas Joshua Lynch and Taylor Lynch, $230,500.
– Thomas Lynch, dwelling, 14 Angela St. Athens, to Lisa Mosier, $199,000.
– Micheal C. Hanzen, dwelling, 535 Richland Ave., 2 Forest St, 4780 Gun Club Rd., Athens, to Fugate Realty, LLC, $181,923.30.
