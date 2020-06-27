Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
James Fuller, et al, dwelling, 101 Main Street, The Plains, to Quinn Fuller, $44,465.28.
Estate of Joseph Krupinski, dwelling, 28071 Cincinnati Ridge, Coolville, to Donna and Roger Bennett, $270,000.
Gerald Vermillion, land, .0537 acres, Athens Twp., to John and Janis Schriner, $2,560.
George and Brigitte Lovsey, dwelling, 3946 Ladd Ridge Road, Athens, to Brian and Kimberly Lovsey, $175,500.
Michael and Amy Grueser, dwelling, 13061 Rainbow Lake Road, Shade, to Angela and Joseph Brand, $300,000.
Tammie Kulesza, et al, land, 16311 S. Canaan Rd., to Jack Faston, $3,920.
Jesse and Robin Stock, dwelling, 13820 Strouds Run Road, Athens, to John Jenkinson and Malia Dalesandry, $252,000.
Charles Burner, land, Cottonwood Road, Trimble, to Dream Cloud LTD, $34.80
Carolyn Riley, dwelling, 100 St. Charles St., Nelsonville, to Alaina Bartel, $86,000.
Valerie Hart, et al, dwelling, 8 Ninth st., Coolville, to Union Home Mortage Corp, $46,667.
William and Jennifer L’Heureux, dwelling, 357 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to Hyde Building LLC, $150,000.
Robin Haas and David White, dwelling, 182 N. Congress St., Athens, to Richard and Heather Dunlap, $102,000.
Patrick Mayles, land, 11.009 acres on Swett Hollow Rod, Millfield, to Jacob and Jesse Goettge, $30,000.
Jennings and Donna Nelson, dwelling, 23100 Jordan Run Rd., Coolville, to Kyle Grove, $70,000.
Jack and Debra Riley, dwelling, 67 Mill Street, Chauncey, to William Young, $8,000.
David and Janet Gustafson Trustees, dwelling, 431 Adena Drive, The Plains, to Ronald and Constance Carr, $285,000.
Amy Abercrombie, dwelling, 535 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Ryan Amlin, $22,500.
Kenneth and Elsa Clever, dwelling, 4230 Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, to Garrett and Megan Brown, $150,000.
Thomas Boyle, dwelling, 11 Garfield Avenue, Kelly Shaw, $63,200.
Christopher Fox, dwelling, 371 W. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $45,600.
Patricia and Christopher Clark, dwelling, 7641 Angel Ridge Rd., Athens, to May Bounnaud, $335,500.
Gary and Barbara Baldwin Trustees, dwelling, 27 Grand Park Blvd., Athens, to Barbara Stanley, $209,000.
Umbrella of Athens, dwelling, 6 Longview Heights Rd., Athens, to Patricia Clark and William Lavelle, $210,000.
Dion Weaver, dwelling, Vanderhoof Road, Coolville, to Charles and Nicola Mildern, $59,900.
Paulette Poches (Pauletta Barrera), dwelling, 7950 Floyd Dr., The Plains, to Shawn Sowers, $160,000.
Ned and Mary Jo Ashbaugh and Alicia and Andres Castro, dwelling, 11121 Vaughn Rd., Athens, to Mark Scott, $338,000.
Arlen and Anna Saunders, dwelling, 11250 Rosewood Lane, Athens, to Ned and Mary Jo Ashbaugh, $363,900.
Brion Withrow, dwelling, 635 Route 681, Albany, to Devin Hill, $282,000.
William and Connie Moodispaugh, dwelling, sec. 15 frac 6 BJ Lyons SD Lot 1; and sect 15 2.15 acres, Troy Township, to Arnold Spencer, $100,000.
Pamala Dillinger (Pamela Dillinger), manufactured home, 16167 Canaanville Hills Road, Athens, to Joy Withem, $4,576.
Mary Ann Borch and Robert Kerber, dwelling, 0 Baker Road, to Channing and Michael Olbers, $30,000.
John Baker, dwelling, 10497 Route 550, Athens, to Emily Orr, $94,500.
Ryan, Eric, Anita and John Dora, dwelling, 247 W. Union 203C, Athens, to Richard Noecker Jr., $100,000.
Trent and Patrica Debruin, land, Ames Township, to Linda Dook, $200.
Ernest Baker, manufactured home, 13475 North Peach Ridge, Athens, to David Malloy, $10,000.
Tamara McClain Carsey, dwelling, 6 Roy Ave., The Plains, to the Rinaldi Family Trust, $31,011.
Daniel and Mary Adams, dwelling, 7924 Floyd Drive, The Plains, to Nathan and Lisa Weyand, $183,900.
Lorene Baker and Lillian Lehman, dwelling, 4681 Bethany Ridge Rd., Guysville, to Jammi Gillian, $35,000.
Ryan and Jennifer Spellman, dwelling, 284 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to Kenneth Carmack, $41,500.
Brian and Kristin Miller, dwelling, 25 Sunnyside Drive, Athens, to Amanda and Adam Remnant, $232,500.
Shelia Mark, Trustee, dwelling, 11085 Northpoint, Athens, to Scott Jenkinson, Trustee, $450,000.
Amanda and Adam Remnant, dwelling, 3 Ring St., Athens, to Kim Kaler, $172,900.
Patrick Mayles, land, 8.18 Acres on Swett Hollow Road, Ames Twp., to David Sturtevant, $28,000.
Margie Wright, dwelling, 179 1/2 St. Charles St., Nelsonville, to Debra and Anthoney Dunfee, $16,000.
Elizabeth Olin, dwelling, 28030 Route 143, Albany, to Emilee and Samuel Hemler, $30,000.
Donald and Patricia Bennett, dwelling, 32.5 acres on Felton Road, Stewart, to Adam Camp, $75,000.
Heartwood Forestland Fund VII LP, land, Brill Road, to Weaver Valley Properties LLC, $220,300.
Diversified Properties of Athens LLC, apartment, 10 Milliron St., Athens, to University Rentals of Athens LLC, $4,850.
G. Travis Shirer, dwelling, 35 N. Plains Road, The Plains, to Phillip, Louise and Marley Bell, $82,000.
Melvin Blackburn and Thomas Schmitz, dwelling, 134 E. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to Chadwick and Melanie Wilt, $368,000.
Michael and Lynn Stepaniak, dwelling, 8047 Lavelle Road, Athens, to Tanner Wood, $320,000.
William and Merilynne Smith, Trustees, dwelling, 16261 S. Canaan Rd., Athens, to Ryan and Jennifer Smith, $130,000.
Rick and Merrilea Riley, dwelling, 35 Barbour St., Glouster, to Vicky Richards, $60,000.
Mark and Carolyn Ervin, land, Williams Road, Athens, to Bradley and Cheryl Brooks, $62,500.
Bobby and Kevin Mills, dwelling, 8219 Hunterdon Rd., Glouster, to Terry Hooper, $3,000.
Bethany Wires, dwelling, 5950 State St., Albany, to Shane Hess, $125,000.
Connie and Frank Stalder, dwelling, 96 Columbia Ave., Athens, to Matthew Weeks and Jessica Babin, $169,500.
Barbara Fouts, land, 22633 Oakdale Rd., Glouster, to Jessica Carson, $8,000.
Bruner Land Company Inc., land, Carthage Twp, to John Gallick, $71,900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.