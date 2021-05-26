Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
– Larry Kent, dwelling, 12 Barhour St., Glouster, to Lori and Jonathan Shaw, $40,000.
– David Tolliver and Carolyn T. Tolliver, dwelling, 8 Ellis Ave., Chauncey, to Ralph Williams, Jr., Linda Williams, Ronnie Ervin and Sharon Ervin, $30,000.
– Crystal Marie Hyland and Kenneth Dale Hyland, 11951 Black Road, Athens, to Katherine Hampel and James Kelly, $113,150.
– Vriginia Kirkendall FKA Virginia Barnhart, manufactured home, 9025 Five Points, to Harvey and Vicki O’Dell, $21,5000.
– Chauncey Holdings Ltd., dwelling, 25 Smith St. Chauncey, to Martina Vonbargen and Christopher Vonbargen. $82,000.
– The Snider Family Limited Partnership, building, 0 Marshfield Road, Athens, to Larry Corrigan, $43,750.
– Jim D. Allman and Diana J. Allman, dwelling, 4380 Grandview Dr., Albany, to Danny Koska, $168,500.
– Southeast Buckeye Properties, LLC, manufactured home, 1535 Old State Road, Coolville, to Derek C. Davis, $156,000.
– Joseph Bishop and Erin Bishop, dwelling, 7424 SR 685, Glouster, to Stephen Bishop, $10,000.
– Janice S. Chubb AKA Janice Sue Chubb, dwelling, 5226 Fisher Road, Athens, to Rockey A. Parsons, $70,800.
– Estate of Norma J. Wagner, aka Norma Jean Wagner, deceased, dwelling, to 392 Fort Street, Nelsonville, to Marcie R. Wagner, $41,582.73.
– Lindsey and Travis Rgsy, dwelling, 145 Pine Grove Dr., Nelsonville, to Jonathan and Chelsie McCulloch, $27,000.
– Tusco Forestry, LLC, dwelling, 25526 Cemetery Road, Coolville, to Ryan Balsley and Jessica Balsley, $176,000.
